NEW BETHLEHEM – “Enna is nothing less than a miracle.”
That’s how Destiny Corle recently described her now 1-year-old daughter who was not expected to survive birth after multiple heart defects were discovered in utero.
At 21 weeks pregnant, a fetal echocardiogram confirmed that Enna Neiswonger, the daughter of Corle and Clayton Neiswonger of New Bethlehem, had a heart defect.
“They told me that it was highly unlikely that she would survive birth,” Corle said. “As long as she was in my belly she could live.”
Enna was diagnosed with Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return (TAPVR), an unbalanced Common AV Canal, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Dextrocardia and Heterotaxy.
“To sum it up, her heart is on the side of her body and her heart faces the wrong way,” Corle said of her daughter’s condition, adding that Enna’s pulmonary artery was also obstructed and she had a hole in her heart. “One side [of her heart] is significantly bigger than the other and she does not have a spleen.”
“When the doctor first told me, it was like everything went silent,” Corle recalled, noting that she doesn’t remember much of what the doctor said after the diagnosis. “I do remember thinking, ‘I’m a first-time mom, and there’s a high chance I’m going to have to bury my daughter.”
In fact, if Enna survived birth, doctors said she only had a 40 percent chance of living longer than 24 hours. When she made it to six months old, doctors again only gave her a 40 percent chance of living to one year, a milestone Enna reached on Jan. 27.
Improving her odds of survival, Enna underwent heart surgery the day she was born and was placed on an Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, a type of life support that pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood through their heart and lungs from outside the body.
“The ECMO machine caused Enna to lose most of her ring finger and the tip of her pinky on her left hand,” Corle said, explaining that the surgery included putting a band around her pulmonary artery. “She also has a G-Tube because she wasn’t able to take a bottle before we came home.”
A few months later, Enna had her second heart surgery, which Corle said included reconnecting a vessel that ran from her head to her heart to her lungs to reduce the stress on her heart.
“What was supposed to be about a week’s stay turned into a month because Enna would destat,” Corle said, explaining that her daughter’s blood oxygen levels would drop below what was acceptable. “We ended up going home on oxygen.”
Enna was able to be taken off the oxygen in January, and Corle pointed out that her doctors are “very optimistic” about the future.
“They really don’t know what to make of anything because she beat the odds,” she continued. Corle noted, however, that Enna will have to undergo a third surgery to relieve additional stress from her heart when she is around two years old. “It’s pretty much just seeing where things go and listening to Enna.”
Despite a harrowing first year of surgeries and setbacks, Corle said that Enna is now “thriving.”
“We are getting rid of medications, [and] her tests are coming back fantastic,” she said, pointing out that her daughter is now able to live “a decent normal life.”
“We just have to be careful in the cold and with anything that can stress her heart out too much,” she added.
Corle credits the prayers, love and support from family, friends and local churches, as well as Enna’s cardiology team at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for her daughter’s continued success.
“They are wonderful,” Corle said of the Children’s cardiology team. “Enna kind of belongs to the cardiology team, so most of the time she has the same doctors and nurses.”
Although she has seen some painful and miserable days, Corle said that Enna — who has a younger sister, Amara, and an older half-sister, Arabelle — is a very happy child.
“Even on the hardest days, she still smiles,” Corle said. “She reminds me every day to stay humble.”