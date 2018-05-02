CLARION – Susan Boser and Wade Jodun, the two candidates in the U.S. Congressional 15th District in the May 15 Democratic primary election, met for a debate last Thursday night in Clarion and quickly demonstrated that while they both may be qualified for the position and often agree on issues, they each offered a case as to why people should vote for them.
Jodun and Boser both agreed on the need for better access to high-speed Internet, the need for unions to protect workers’ rights, and forgiveness of student debt or providing new ways of financing a college education.
“I don’t think anyone could disagree that forgiving student debt would have more of an economic impact than the recent tax cut for the rich and large corporations,” said Jodun. “Those people could be buying things like houses and general purchases, and quickly have a major economic impact.”
Both also cited health care costs as a major impact on the federal budget and supported a single-payer health insurance system. “I absolutely support a single payer system,” answered Boser to a submitted question.
In his introductory comments, Jodun emphasized his experiences at his home near Lock Haven that formed his direction in life.
“I grew up in a very working-class family,” said Jodun. “My father worked at Weis Markets and my mother worked in a greenhouse at Walmart. They did struggle to pay the bills. I didn’t realize that when I was a kid, but looking back they struggled to pay the bills and put food on the table.
“But what they did give me were some values that have stayed with me all of my life. They gave me the value of love of family, the need to reinvest in your community, hard work, and doing the right thing. I want very much with this campaign to return the voice of government to the American people. I think that voice has been taken from the American people by special interests. We have politicians that simply do not listen to us because they are not held accountable.”
Role Of Government
Boser concentrated on her experience with policy and her studies as a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“I want to focus on the role of government,” Boser said. “There is a lot of debate going on right now about the right size of government, and in particular, Democrats take a lot of hits from Republicans arguing that a small government is a better government. The role of government, in my opinion, is to create, shape, and advocate policy, and enact that through legislation and the goal of the legislation should be to protect and promote the economic development of the region and through that also the well being of the people. And what we should assess them on is what extent do they actually do that.
“I have a particular depth of experience that qualifies me for this work, in my opinion,” Boser continued. “First of all I have very deep experience in policy, the job of the congressperson. I have a number of years of study, I have a number of years of teaching policy, I’ve also got to experience policy analysis, and finally I’ve done the work of shaping policy very specifically for rural regions. I also have an understanding of and a deep commitment to rural areas. I have lived here my entire life; I’ve worked 20 years in it. I also have an understanding of how a core local economy impacts the people who live there. Lack of jobs and low wages cause a lot of social problems and a host of additional issues. Last qualification is I would be focused entirely on the 15th District. I’m not taking any money from corporate interests; I’m 60 years old, financially secure, and I care about the well being of the district.”
Policy, Policy, Policy
In a summary statement from the candidates, Boser again centered on her policy skills.
“I’ve been on the road with [Jodun] since I’ve entered this race back in February and one of the things I’ve been hearing from people is ‘Wow. Two great candidates,’” said Boser. “I am thrilled to be living in a time when we have two strong candidates. If Wade should win the primary, I would work on his behalf and I would like to think the same thing is true in the other direction. That said, I’m still going to make the argument for your vote. Policy is the job, designing it, creating it and working for the needs of a particular district. This district has not had policy crafted for it in a very long time and that’s the job I want to do. That’s the job I’m qualified to do and I have unique expertise with it and I ask your support.”
“I will echo Susan’s statement,” Jodun said. “It has been a privilege for me to know her and a privilege to be on the campaign trail. It is nice that we’ve done this without being adversarial, but I also would make the argument for your vote.”
Jodun said he has seen many people elected to federal office who start off with their own platform or ideology, before being “absorbed into the system.”
“You not only have to have ideas, you have to be able to hit the ground running because if you can’t, you have to saddle up to your own party and you get absorbed into it,” Jodun said. “If you want somebody who can be on the front lines of change, that’s what I did for 21 years as a wildlife and fishery biologist. You want somebody who can help rebuild the nation’s struggling infrastructure. I served as a facilities manager and oversaw $300 million worth of federal infrastructure; I’ve been on the ground for rebuilding bridges and roads. I’ve overseen the deployment of environmental equipment. When the Obama Administration tried to take the country out of the great recession with the American Recovery Act, my agency turned to me in the northeast and I oversaw that revitalization and that’s when I won the federal Executive of the Year Award.”
Jodun said voters should look for someone who has proven themselves capable of existing in the system without being absorbed and corrupted by it.
“I was protected for six years under Federal Whistleblower Law,” he said. “I’m out of government today because I refused to accept promotion at your expense.”
The event, held in Hart Chapel at Clarion University, was co-hosted by the Clarion University College Democrats and the Democratic Party of Clarion County. Clarion University Professor Kevan Yenerall was the moderator.
The questions were submitted in advance and covered key areas of local interest.
