RIMERSBURG – In a special meeting held online last Thursday, Rimersburg Borough officials voiced some concerns about a plan to regionalize the New Bethlehem Police Department, but yet voted in favor of looking more into the proposal.
Rimersburg Borough Council president Scott Myers said that New Bethlehem officials had asked each of the municipalities that now contract services with the New Bethlehem Police Department if they would support a state-funded study of regionalizing the police force.
Currently, New Bethlehem police are contracted for services in Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs.
“I think we’re all in favor of the study,” Myers said, noting that the council needed to show its support in a vote in order for the study to move forward.
Questions were then raised about the regional police approach during the brief meeting on the online site Zoom last Thursday.
“How are things going to be different?” Rimersburg mayor Tim Yeany asked.
Councilman Roger Crick said that under a regional approach, each municipality would have a role in governing the police department, not just New Bethlehem Borough.
Crick said his major concern centers around the Heart and Lung Act, which provides payments for officers that are injured on the job. He said that the act puts a community on the line for a lot of financial obligations for many years.
“Now, we are just paying for a service from New Bethlehem,” Crick said.
Councilman T.L. Stewart agreed, asking if the borough could get any kind of insurance to help alleviate that concern.
Borough secretary Dana Solida said that if the state Department of Community and Economic Development study shows that a regional police force is favorable for the area, and if New Bethlehem moves forward with that plan, it is her understanding that not every municipality would have to participate in the group. She said she believed that Rimersburg could continue to contract services with the regional police force.
“If we’re paying for a service, that should put us on the board automatically,” Stewart said.
Yeany said it was explained at one police meeting that the regional board would include one to two people from each participating municipality.
Officials said there was no cost to Rimersburg for the study.
“It’s not locking us in to anything,” Myers said, noting that the study may show that regionalization is not feasible in the area.
Crick said the study would likely look into why the area’s townships are not involved with the local police department.
In the end, the council voted unanimously to support the regionalization study.
Members noted that their next public meeting would be on Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the borough building or possibly online again.