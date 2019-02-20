NEW BETHLEHEM – A $1,000 cash prize or a week’s lodging in Aruba will be the grand prizes offered at the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s new Nutty Wine, Shine and Brew Fest being planned for Saturday, May 4.
Chamber members were updated on the new event at their meeting last Thursday, along with plans by an area Girl Scout to construct a Victory Garden along Broad Street.
Dianna Brothers told fellow chamber members that the new one-day festival in May had at least 10 wineries, breweries and distilleries committed as of last week, with more expected to sign up by the end-of-the-month deadline.
The festival will be held in place of the chamber’s annual wine walk which took place in conjunction with the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival each year.
Brothers said the change was made to go from a wine walk to a festival in Gumtown Park in order to raise additional funds for the chamber’s Independence Day fireworks display, which had previously relied on the now-defunct golf outing.
Some businesses that hosted wine walk locations in recent years were not pleased with the change, Brothers said. She explained that they will be invited to set up a booth at the new festival in order to remain a part of the event.
“This is a big opportunity for us,” Brothers said of the chance to raise additional money for the fireworks.
She said that ticket buyers will be given a passport to take around with them to the various winery, brewery and distillery booths to get stamped. Those who complete the passport will be entered in a drawing to win their choice of either $1,000 in cash or one week of lodging in Aruba.
Brothers also said that the festival will adopt a Cinco de Mayo theme, and that the band, Going Against the Grain, has been booked to perform during the festivities.
She said tickets will be going on sale soon.
In other business at the chamber meeting, members heard from local Girl Scout Emily Truitt and her mother, Jessie, who talked about their plans to construct a Victory Garden next to the New Bethlehem Moose as Emily Truitt’s Silver Award project.
The Truitts said the garden will consist of a 30-foot by 20-foot cement patio, five benches representing each branch of military service, three flag poles in the middle in the midst of flower planters, and several statues.
A brick pathway will wrap around the garden, with bricks being sold to help fund the project.
Donations are being sought, with the first level being at $125 which includes a brick that can feature the name of any veteran, first responder, business or any individual to show support for the project. At the $500 donation level, the donor will receive a brick and a war plaque with the sponsor’s name on it. Donations of $1,500 will sponsor a bench, as well as a brick.
The Truitts said that the plan is to sell 300 bricks, and that the project must be completed by summer 2020.
To make a donation, call (814) 229-6652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.