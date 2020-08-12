RIMERSBURG – Following comments made at the start of the month by Rimersburg Borough officials, more details have emerged regarding the sale of the Rimersburg Elementary School property.
Responding to comments by borough council members and Rimersburg’s mayor that were published in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, Union School District superintendent John Kimmel, as well as Chad Shirey, one of the buyers of the property, offered information about how the sale has taken place, and what lies in store for the school property.
“We’re still working on the terms-of-use agreement,” Kimmel said last week, noting that some of the comments made in last week’s article by Rimersburg officials were not accurate. “We want to make sure that there are clauses [in the sales agreement] so that the community can continue use” of the baseball and softball fields, as well as the playground and tennis and basketball courts.
The school district announced at its July meeting that the recently closed elementary school and all its grounds were being sold for $100,000 to M&C Real Estate. The buyers are Chad Shirey and Matt George, two Union graduates who now live outside the area.
Responding to criticism that the district did not put the property officially up for sale and seek multiple bids, Kimmel said that when the board voted to close the school, members started to look into the process of what to do with the property. Before any decisions could be made, he said the buyers approached one of the school board members, who then brought their offer to the superintendent.
In consulting with the district’s solicitor, Kimmel said that had the district decided to go through the bidding process, it would have limited the district’s ability to put stipulations on the sale of the property. However, in going with a private buyer such as M&C, the district was able to build a clause into the deed stating that the property may never be used as a school competing with Union.
And, Kimmel said, the private buyer option has given the district the ability to negotiate with the buyer to include terms that will keep the ballfields and playground areas open to the public.
“It was favorable with the private buyer,” he said, noting that by forgoing the bidding process, the district must obtain two appraisals of the property and receive court approval to sell the land. He said the process also saved the district on the costs to advertise the sale. And by moving ahead with a quick sale, he said the district will realize savings in maintenance and upkeep of the school property.
On Friday, Shirey said one of the main reasons he was interested in buying the property was to make sure that the public areas remain public.
“I grew up there; I have family ties there,” he said.
While plans are to convert the building into senior apartments, Shirey said one of the appeals of the overall property was having the ball fields, courts and playgrounds nearby, so that those living in the apartments can be part of the community.
Shirey said plans for the building are still in the preliminary stages; however, he did note that parking issues will need to be addressed at some point.
“We’re looking into turning this into a beautiful part of Rimersburg,” he said, adding that he plans to attend the borough council’s next meeting in September to ask if the borough wants to participate in the process.
“I absolutely am going to make sure the fields and the courts will be there for the kids,” Shirey said. “We’ll probably even fix them up.”
Kimmel said that the buyers have said all along that they want the community to continue to use the fields and courts. In fact, he said, they have offered to hold a sale of the unwanted items inside the old school, with the proceeds going either to the groups that will maintain the facilities, or into a fund to help pay for future upkeep.
The superintendent said the agreements being developed now between the district and the buyers will address the future use of the fields by the school district and the local youth baseball program, as well as the public use of the courts and playground areas. He also noted that the buyers plan to continue leasing the former central office building to the Rimersburg Head Start program.
“Those are all major concerns for the district,” Kimmel said. “With our discussions with the buyers, they have expressed exactly the same.”
Kimmel noted that school board officials also plan to attend the next Rimersburg Borough Council meeting to further discuss the sale.