SLIGO – The Union Pool Park in Sligo was one of the few recreational facilities in the region to open last summer, and officials with the local park are busy preparing for the upcoming pool season once again.
“While many public pools across the area kept their doors closed in 2020, the Sligo Pool was here for our area,” COG secretary Cathy Walzak said on Monday. “And especially with the hot weather we experienced last year, people from near and far came in to enjoy the pool and park.”
Last year saw a delayed opening for the pool park, as state pandemic restrictions were not eased until June.
But this year, Walzak said, the planning phase has been mostly back to normal, with the pool set to open Saturday, May 29, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
And the pool park wants everyone to jump back into a normal summer.
“To thank everyone for supporting the park during the challenging summer last year, and to help get everyone ready for another great summer, we are offering discounted season passes,” Walzak said, noting that those purchasing a season pass before the pool opens will save $25 off the regular price.
She noted that keeping a public pool open has grown harder and harder each year as expenses rise, and called on the community to once again support the park by purchasing passes, renting pavilions and making donations to keep the park operating.
“We have a number of loyal families who support us year after year, but we need many others in our community to join in to show their support,” Walzak said. “Whether you look at it as a season pass, or a donation to support one of the area’s great assets, we hope folks will come out to support the park.”
Those purchasing season passes before the pool opens will receive a $25 discount, bringing the price of a family pass down to $125 and an individual pass to $50 for residents of Sligo Borough, Monroe Township and Rimersburg Borough. Family passes for those living outside of those municipalities will be discounted to $150, from the regular $175 price; while individual passes will be discounted to $75.
Pavilion rentals are another way to support the park, Walzak said.
“We would love to fill the park this summer with all kinds of family reunions, graduation parties, bridal and baby showers, company picnics, church outings and more,” Walzak said, explaining that the four small pavilions can be rented for $125 per day, while the large pavilion is $150. “People who rent the pavilions also get a discounted $1 rate for those wishing to use the pool.”
Once the pool opens, officials said the hours will be the same as in the past, with daily swimming from 1 to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and a $5 admission price. Swimmers arriving after 5 p.m. each day can enter the pool area for only $1, and Mondays are also half-price admission days.
Private pool parties are also available at a rate of $150, and night swims are held from time to time and advertised on the Union Area COG’s Facebook page.
Walzak noted that the baby pool will also be up and running this year for the little ones.
To purchase a discounted season pool pass or reserve a pavilion, call park manager Heather Marsh at (814) 316-2633, or private message her from the Union Area COG Facebook page. Once the pool is open, regular price passes can be purchased during regular business hours at the park.
Donations to the Union Council of Governments can also be made by sending a check to P.O. Box 340, Sligo, PA 16255.
The COG will also be selling lottery calendars this year to raise money for expenses and improvements to the pool. The calendars will cost $20 each, with 1,000 being sold, and drawings based on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Pick 3 each day. The numbered calendars will be sold at the park this year, or from COG members. The calendars will offer a daily prize of $20, plus a one-a-month prize of $100 throughout 2022.