DISTANT – Extra safety measures were in force at the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department’s Red Cross blood drive last Wednesday. Masks, gloves, social distancing and hand sanitizer played a prominent role in making the Armstrong County event possible in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Heather Mann, the event organizer, an EMT who also serves as the department’s treasurer, was happy with the turnout.
“We have 25 donors signed up, what is known as a full schedule,” she said. “The Red Cross was not able to hold blood drives for a couple months, and I think that people really feel a need to do something to help.”
A bonus this year was a free COVID-19 antibody test, another means to gather data on the prevalence and spread of the coronavirus while identifying potential convalescent plasma donors. Blood plasma collected from recovered victims is being used to treat hospital patients battling the deadly virus.
Donors were encouraged to make appointments in advance of the drive. When entering the fire hall, they were greeted by cautionary signs advising them to avoid donating if they were feeling ill, had active COVID-19 symptoms, had been in contact with anyone who had been sick or if they had recently returned from a COVID hotspot.
Once inside the door, DAVFD volunteer fundraiser, Cruz Conner, stopped each entrant for a temperature check. Anyone who had seen television news reports would recognize the handheld scanner he pointed at potential donors’ foreheads.
Apologizing for a temporary glitch in the device, he said, “Do not worry. You are not sick. People get worried these days, but the scanner just needs to be reset.”
Mann, masked and gloved, performed the familiar duty of checking a donor’s Red Cross card or state identification. If a donor needed to enter additional information into the laptop computer, gloves and sanitizer were provided. A stylus was used whenever possible to reduce contact with the keyboard.
After passing the initial checkpoints, the donation process was very similar to what happened in the days before the pandemic, despite every person in the room wearing a mask. Red Cross personnel and donors used more hand sanitizer than usual, and widely spaced donation stations were thoroughly cleaned between occupants.
Once a donor had completed his donation, he made his way to the familiar snack table always offered to those who have given blood. This year, pre-packaged goodies and bottled beverages were the norm. It was a solitary snack, lacking the usual camaraderie among donors.
One Red Cross worker said, “If people missed today’s blood drive, there are going to be more in the upcoming weeks in this area. We always need donors, especially now.”
With the easing of lockdown restrictions, hospitals have resumed performing elective surgery. The general public is out and about, suffering more injuries in car crashes and recreational accidents. These come at a time when people may be hesitant about donating blood.
But in the words of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”