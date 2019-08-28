TRUITTSBURG – Members of the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department lugged weed eaters, shovels and plenty of water to a Truittsburg farm on Sunday morning. They were there to prepare the course for the second-annual Fireman’s Mud and Trail Run which takes place this Saturday.
Ryan Shoemaker, spokesperson for the work crew, said, “The run is pretty much a 5K event with a few extras thrown in. We have been working on a few obstacles, one of them a mud pit because, well, this is a mud run.” And he smiled.
Shoemaker and his crew describe the mud and trail run as a family-friendly event, and all ages are welcome. As of Sunday morning, there were approximately 60 entrants registered to take part, but it is expected that there will be many more last-minute contestants who will show up to register on Saturday.
The course has no physical address, but it is located across the road from 4415 Truittsburg Road, the property of Lana Smith.
“We cannot thank her enough for her generosity,” Shoemaker said. “She just gave us permission to use it for the course without question.”
The course begins in a hilly open field across the road from Smith’s home, wending its way through the woods at the top of the hill, down hills, up other hills, through grassland and forest. Along with the mud pit that Shoemaker mentioned, there are other unnamed obstacles along the trail calculated to make things more interesting, including balance challenges, carrying and dragging things, as well as crawling and climbing over obstructions.
The course is rocky and involves water, mud and dirt. Old clothing, shoes and towels are recommended.
The registration fee is $35, and anyone can register for the event beginning at 10 a.m. Runners will be divided into groups, with the first one taking off at 11 a.m. sharp, and other groups will be released at five-minute intervals after them. The groupings and different release times ensure the safety of all runners.
All race proceeds will benefit the fire department.
After the race, contestants will be able to wash off the mud and perspiration under the cold spray of a fire hose.
For more information, check out the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department’s website at www.distantvfd.net.