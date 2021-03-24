DISTANT – Mahoning Township resident Jim Shilling harvested a bumper crop of red oak acorns last fall and wants to share the bounty in a meaningful way.
The harvest coincided with the beginning of the COVID-19 surge in Armstrong and Clarion counties which carried off several area residents.
After tucking the nuts into a special garden bed over the winter, he came up with a plan.
The result is Plant a Tree for Me, pre-stratified acorns ready for planting in memory of or in honor of loved ones.
“I gathered up all these acorns and thought about some way to use them,” Shilling said. “I came up with the idea of providing a way for grandparents and their grandchildren to interact and plan for the future at the same time.”
Shilling also believes that his acorns might make a good school project for teachers and students.
“They could plant a special tree in memory of someone while doing something good for the environment,” he said. Red oak acorns are favorite wildlife foods, eaten by blue jays, squirrels, bears, wild turkeys and whitetail deer.
Shilling is offering the prepared acorns free of charge from March 24-31 or until supplies run out. Anyone interested in obtaining the prepared acorns should bring their own containers when picking them up at Sweet Delights along Route 28/66 in Distant. There is no limit on how many can be taken home and planted.
Shilling performed the first essential step by exposing the acorns to a months-long period of cold temperatures known as stratification. New oak tree growers should keep them in their refrigerators until planting time.
“Remember to choose your planting site carefully,” he said. “Red oaks can grow 70 feet tall.”
The Arbor Day Foundation provided more information. Red oaks grow up to 10 feet per year and can spread to be 45 feet wide. They grow well in Western Pennsylvania, requiring rich loamy soil and at least six hours of sunlight per day and are drought-resistant.
For people who want to start their acorns in containers before transferring them to their final growing sites, Shilling recommends using 12 inch-deep pots filled with a mixture of potting soil and good garden soil, allowing for the formation of healthy tap roots.
He recommended that future tree growers consult any good gardening guide, especially the guidelines provided on the Central Pennsylvania Forestry website at centralpaforest.blogspot.com/2014/09/planting-acorns-to-grow-oak-trees.html.