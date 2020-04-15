NEW BETHLEHEM – “He gives 100 percent in whatever he does. Tony was ready for the job.”
These words were offered by Lt. Col. Larry Furlong of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission as he commented on the recent promotion of Anthony Beers to a new position within the commission.
On Feb. 24, Beers, a Distant resident, assumed his new duties as Sergeant of the Northwest Region of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Having served previously as a Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) in the Southwest Region, he now splits responsibility with a second sergeant overseeing the Northwest Region which includes the counties of Clarion, Erie, Warren, Crawford, Venango, Mercer, Butler, Lawrence, Forest and part of Armstrong.
“He’s the first-line supervisor for about six or seven WCOs who will report directly to him,” Furlong said of Beers, noting that there a total of 13 full-time WCOs in the northwest region.
In his new role, Furling explained, Beers is not only responsible for managing the details of the commission’s Meadville office, but will also review reports, organize patrol details and ride along on patrols in a supervisory position.
“Tony is pretty well versed in different areas coming from a WCO in the Southwest Region to a supervisor in the Northwest Region,” Furlong said. “He’s got a bunch of different aspects of training and knowledge under his belt that I’m sure he can pass along to anyone who needs that advice.”
In addition to his duties as sergeant, Beers will also continue his work with the HART and SWERT teams, as well as an instructor for various trainings.
“The new job won’t affect any of the extra things he’s done, which is great because he really enjoys that aspect,” Beers’ wife, Cassandra Munsee Beers, said, explaining that this means her husband can still be deployed to aid in various water disasters throughout the country. “He’ll get to do it all as a sergeant.”
Prior to his promotion, Furlong said, Beers led a combined team of SWERT and HART members in a relief mission to Houston, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“Seeing how well Tony handled that mission, and the progression of his career, the promotion seemed like a no-brainer,” he said.
According to Furlong, the promotion process within the Fish and Boat Commission is quite competitive. In addition to filling out an application and going through an interview process, potential candidates are expected to do well on a series of annual performance reviews. The willingness to take on extra responsibilities and duties is also considered.
With seven sergeant positions open at the time, Furlong said the commission interviewed 20 potential candidates for the latest round of promotions including Beers.
“It doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but when you do the math, 30 percent of our field staff put in for that position,” Furling noted, adding that those selected for the promotion had the opportunity to select which available region they wanted to work in.
Although she said her husband enjoyed working fully in Armstrong County as a WCO, Munsee Beers said that being able to work more in Clarion County seemed like a natural fit.
“We’re both from Clarion County and still have a lot of family connections there,” she said. “It’s like coming back home.”