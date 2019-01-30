CLARION – Family and friends of a Clearfield woman who was was murdered in Clarion County in 2017 turned out en masse last Wednesday at the Clarion County Courthouse to watch as 22-year-old Damien Ditz of Clarion was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison.
“Today is about justice for Katrina,” said Tammy Seaburn, mother of Katrina Seaburn, 22, who was shot and killed at a Clarion County trailer court on March 1, 2017.
Wearing a lavender shirt featuring Katrina Seaburn’s photo, Tammy Seaburn made an emotional plea to Clarion County Judge James Arner to sentence Ditz to the maximum of 20 to 40 years in prison. She was joined by dozens of supporters, many also dressed in the “Remembering Katrina Renee Seaburn” T-shirts.
“Shame, shame on you,” Tammy Seaburn said to Ditz, who sat nearby, shackled in his orange prison jumpsuit. She said that Ditz “maliciously” took her daughter from her, a daughter that she said was “truly a gift from God,” after three previous failed pregnancies.
Ditz was found guilty last month of third degree murder by a jury of seven women and five men. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Seaburn’s mother told the judge about her daughter’s life, recounting her childhood and her love for the outdoors and her passion for baton twirling, a talent that led to an international award and a spot as a Clarion University majorette.
“She would shine like a star when she was performing,” Tammy Seaburn said, adding that her daughter also played numerous sports growing up, and graduated in the top 10 of the Class of 2013 in Curwensville.
After high school, Katrina Seaburn went on to Clarion University to major in accounting and finance, spending four years in the Clarion community, but returning each summer to her home to work. But as she returned to Clarion for her senior year, Tammy Seaburn said she watched as Ditz manipulated her daughter’s life.
“Our lives have changed forever,” Tammy Seaburn told the judge, saying that it has been hard for her and others to appear normal so that they can keep their jobs and function in society. “All the while my soul is screaming.”
“There will never be another picture of Katrina to add to our collection,” her mother said as the tears fell. No marriage, no kids, no grandkids. “Damien Ditz took all that away and so much more.”
Tammy Seaburn asked the judge to impose the full punishment allowed under the law for a third-degree murder conviction. Anything less, she said, would be yet another blow to she and her family.
District Attorney Mark Aaron also asked Arner to impose the harshest sentence, noting that the facts in the case were straightforward and that the jury found Ditz guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Katrina is never coming back,” Aaron said. “Her sentence was death.”
To open the proceedings on Jan. 23, Ditz’s attorney, Adam Bishop of Pittsburgh, asked the judge to consider all the factors in the case, including the fact that Ditz had no prior criminal record and stayed out of trouble. He said Ditz came from a large, tight-knit family, and maintained employment after high school.
Bishop asked the court to impose a sentence of six to 12 years, arguing that Ditz accepted responsibility for Seaburn’s death, tried to save her, called 911 and even called Seaburn’s mother. He said Ditz was “shaken to his core” over the tragedy.
He pointed out to the judge that Ditz has a good support system outside of jail, and a “lot of people in his corner” to help him when he gets out.
“It is an absolute tragedy,” Bishop said. “He’s a good kid; he’s incredibly sorry.”
With that Ditz, turned to the Seaburn family, telling them that he loved Katrina, and that he did not murder her, but that it was an accident. He said he was not the “abusive monster” some have called him.
Ditz’s father, Fred Ditz, also in tears, implored the court for leniency, expressing his regret to the Seaburn family.
“I am so sorry; my heart goes out to everyone,” he said, turning to the judge. “Please, please have mercy.”
In the end, Arner’s sentence fell in between those asked for by each side in the case. But before he handed down the sentence, he explained his reasoning, saying that Ditz demonstrated “an extreme indifference to the value of a human life” but also that he did so for only a short time, with no evidence that he acted in such a manner before the shooting or since.
“He tried to stop the bleeding and called for help,” Arner said, recalling that Ditz became physically ill when he could not save her, and lost his ability to communicate.
Arner also expressed concern that Ditz lied to police, but said he felt Ditz did not present a risk to the public in the future.
The judge also said that Ditz needed the rehabilitation that incarceration could offer in terms of mental health, and possibly for drug and alcohol abuse.
“He’s a young man in his early 20s,” Arner said, noting that Ditz was apologetic and remorseful. He urged Ditz to someday use his experiences to help others to avoid making the same decisions.
The 10- to 20-year sentence for third degree murder, was accompanied with a 1- to 2-year sentence on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Arner said the sentences would run concurrently, and Ditz would be given credit for 582 days served. He was also ordered to pay a total of $12,716 in restitution to Seaburn’s mother and father, as well as the state’s Victim Compensation Fund. And Ditz was ordered to not have contact with the Seaburn family.
The judge said Ditz would enter the state prison system at SCI Greene where his place of incarceration would be determined.
After the hour-long court proceeding, Aaron said that he could add little to Tammy Seaburn’s statement to the court.
“It destroyed her life,” Aaron said, noting that Ditz also forever impacted the lives of the many people gathered in the courtroom.
He said they had asked for a harsher sentence.
“We were hoping for more,” he said.
