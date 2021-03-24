CLARION – It’s that time of year again. The beginning of April is when the regional dog wardens usually canvass Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses, and illegal kennels. It is important that all dogs have 2021 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300 per dog plus court costs.
Licenses can be purchased at the Clarion County Treasurer’s Office, in person or by mail. The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s page on the county website at www.co.clarion.pa.us. Completed applications, and checks and money orders should be sent to: Karyn Montana, Treasurer, 330 Main Street, Room 110, Clarion, PA 16214.
Licenses can also be purchased at:
RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem; Sligo Rec Center, Sligo; Lander’s Store, Lucinda; Knox Country Farm Supply Inc., Knox; Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady; Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion; Tri County Pet Rescue, Shippenville; Fryburg Old Treasure Depot, Fryburg; Doggie Bole, Rimersburg; and Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville.
Licenses cost $8.50 for male or female and $6.50 for neutered or spayed. There is a $2 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability.
Purchases can be also made at www.padoglicense.com by choosing Clarion County and paying with a credit or debit card. For more information, call (814) 226-1113, or email kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.