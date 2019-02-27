NEW BETHLEHEM – Major donations were made recently to several area organizations from the estate of a man who grew up in the New Bethlehem area.
It was announced last week that J. Kenneth Wyse Jr., who died last September at the age of 83, left 10 percent of his estate to each of the following organizations: the Redbank Valley Public Library, First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem and the Clarion Fire & Hose Co.
Attorney Sara Seidle-Patton, who is handling Wyse’s estate, said that each group received a check for $55,000 from the estate last week.
“This is a partial distribution and the bulk of it,” Seidle-Patton said. “There will be a few thousand more to each organization when we close the estate. I don’t have that exact number yet until we get farther along with the administration.”
Wyse was the son of James Kenneth Sr. and Helen (Bloom) Wyse. He was a life-long Clarion County resident, who grew up in the New Bethlehem area and graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1952. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Clarion State Teacher’s College (now Clarion University) in 1956 and his master’s degree from Case Western University.
Wyse had a love of books and education, and served as a public school librarian for seven-and-a-half years, first in Tionesta and then at Kittanning High School. He then returned to Clarion as a librarian and faculty member in library science for his alma mater, Clarion State College, for nearly 30 years before retiring.
His obituary noted that he “shared his knowledge and expertise with innumerable students throughout his career.”
The obituary also stated that Wyse was a Past Master of the Masonic Lodge in New Bethlehem and a member of the Presbyterian Church.
Wyse was living in Brookville when he died on Sept. 14, 2018, at McKinley Health Center. His obituary states that he was interred in Westview Cemetery in Summerville.
Seidle-Patton said that the checks were presented to the area organizations last week. The check for the library was presented at the library board of directors’ meeting.
“A large donation like this will be put into the endowment,” Redbank Valley Public Library director Jaylene Smith said, noting that while the library has received some gifts over the years from other estates, it doesn’t happen very often. “Essentially, this money will not be used right now, but rather invested to help guarantee the library’s existence for years to come.”
Although a spokesperson for the church could not be reached, Seidle-Patton said that when the check was presented, church members were quite surprised at the amount of the donation.
