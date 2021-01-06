STRATTANVILLE – When “the light bulb came on” for Ann Jamison, she had no idea the light would be so bright.
Jamison, the mother of students in the Clarion-Limestone School District, said she was “on a committee with the principal and others to help improve morale in the school district.” She said the principal “wanted to do something with (Christmas) lights at the school,” but wasn’t able to do that because of COVID restrictions.
“That’s when the light bulb came on,” Jamison said. “I thought, if we can’t bring the lights to the people, let’s take the people to the lights.”
The result was rapid planning, with details finalized in about a week for the first annual C-L Community Holiday Tour of Lights. Information about the tour, planned for Tuesday, Dec. 22, was sent to all C-L families. The message told families “the Holiday Tour of Lights is intended to raise everyone’s spirits and simply have fun together ... but yet apart. It is an opportunity to step back, relax a bit, enjoy the season and being a member of the C-L community.”
Everyone within the C-L community was invited to participate. Those willing to showcase their decorations were added to a map on the school’s website.
Those wanting to ride in the tour were asked to meet at the high school in their vehicles.
“It was amazing,” Jamison said. “When I came up with this little idea, I never expected such a great turnout. We had at least 125 cars, and someone counted 200” vehicles in the parade.
Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee was on hand to direct traffic and line up the vehicles.
“The plan was to line up in the faculty parking lot at the high school. But we soon had more cars than we knew what to do with, and the sheriff made a double line. Then they had to go down into the big student parking lot,” Jamison said. “He had cars lined up everywhere.”
A school bus, decorated with red and green lights, led the procession, which went through “Strattanville, into Clarion and then onto some back roads to Corsica. It got a little rural and I think some cars did get lost,” she said.
Before the procession began, “Santa showed up and surprised us all. He had candy canes and snack packs for the children.” The snack packs were prepared by Food Nutrition Inc. at the school.
Jamison said “people of all ages took part in the tour. There were families with young children, high school students and community people. We had a lot of nice people join us.”
She said radio station C-93 also joined in the festive event by “changing their line-up and playing holiday music for the hour of the tour.”
Jamison said while “we certainly didn’t expect the turnout that we had, we are hoping more people will decorate next year and make it better than ever.”
C-L Elementary Principal Kristie Taylor said, “It was incredible to see so many of our C-L families participating and celebrating some joy of this season!”
Jamison thanks everyone for their support, especially those who “decorated their home and invited us to see their lights. We couldn’t get to everyone, but everyone who contacted us is listed on the map, which is on the C-L website, www.clasd.net, for families who still want to take the tour.”