EAST BRADY – In a collaborative effort between East Brady Borough and Bradys Bend Township on Saturday, April 28, a total of 32 local volunteers and 11 probation workers participated in the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania.
The event was organized by the East Brady Area Development Corporation (The Great American Cleanup of East Brady) and Bradys Bend Township (Straighten up the Bend).
Despite rain, volunteers gathered 177 bags of trash along streets and parks, along Route 68, Seybertown Road, Kittanning Hollow Road and the Fish and Boat Commission Boat Launch.
In addition to litter pick-up, sidewalks and streets in the business district of East Brady were swept. A special effort was made this year to clean-up the East Brady Riverfront Park that suffered much damage during the ice jam in January.
All cleanup supplies were provided by PennDOT. Coffee and donuts were donated by the Old Bank Deli and bottled water was provided by Farmer’s National Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.