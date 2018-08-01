NEW BETHLEHEM – The local historical society has teamed with an area artist for a series of original drawings depicting some of the most loved sites in the Redbank Valley.
Carol Kennemuth of Shannondale, best known for producing award-winning handmade quilts, has turned her artistic talents to a new medium that will benefit those who will gain memories of yesteryear while simultaneously enhancing the goals of the Redbank Valley Historical Society as it works to preserve community history.
It was announced this week that Kennemuth has produced 40 oil pencil drawings of buildings or scenes of yesterday that will be offered to the pubic starting with this September’s Peanut Butter Festival, and the initial offerings of 10 of these scenes will mark the beginning of a three-year project of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, president Cindy Morgan said on behalf of the eight-year-old organization.
To be offered to the public during the Peanut Butter Festival on Sept. 14-16 will be original drawings by Kennemuth as well as limited editions of this year’s first 10 drawings, with three other such 10-drawing sets to be unveiled in subsequent offerings up to March 2020.
Scenes to be covered in the schedule of four offerings, Morgan said, will be scenes covering such diverse subjects as schools, churches, locations, railroad and businesses from the geographic area that includes the school district for which the organization derives its names.
In the initial offering in this September’s 10 scenes are drawings, in 11-inch by 14-inch format, are the following scenes done in black illustrations on white backing: New Bethlehem railroad station; Climax Tunnel; Lower/Fricko House, the Brick House in Oak Ridge; Leatherwood Church in Porter Township; last train to Oak Ridge; Seminole School; Putney House in Putneyville; East End Service Station (long called Pijoe’s); and the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.
The actual silent auction sale for the 10 original drawings this September will be held during the three-day festival, and each signed original drawing will include Kennemuth’s autograph and will have a starting bid of $200. The display of the 10 scenes and the auction and sale of the artist’s work will be held at the New Bethlehem Town Center (formerly known as the Keck Building located near the fire hall.) The location will be open from 5 to 9 p.m on Friday, Sept. 14; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday; and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16.
All drawings to be sold will be unframed and printed on archival quality, acid-free 80-100 pound paper.
Each original drawing, with a starting bid of $200, will also have a varying number of limited editions of the same print, and those limited editions — also autographed by Kennemuth and numbered — will have a set price of $50. For the September sale the limited edition prints will range from as high as 50 copies for what organization planners believe will be most popular to as low as 15.
Kennemuth, who admits she only ever had “one art lesson in my life,” said, “I just love to do it.” And while she has been best known for her award-wining quilts, she does acknowledge that she has done numerically-limited mural paintings, including one she did for a relative. That mural, she said with a smile, is eight feet by 20 feet on a wall and required her four months to complete.
Slate for Future Sales
The second round of 10-scene drawings will be held in March 2019 and will include renderings of the former New Bethlehem High School; the Red Bank Creek and bridge; former Charles E. Andrews Jr., house on Penn Street; old Mohney house once located along Route 28 near the Oak Ridge underpass; the former Scout Hall that was carried away in the flood of 1996; Red Bank Mills; former Oak Ridge railroad station; the former New Bethlehem Window Glass Company located just east of the existing Smucker’s plant; and the former McKelvey Store in New Bethlehem.
The September 2019 sale will include: The former Hawthorn Pottery plant in Hawthorn; the Northwest Savings Bank (the former New Bethlehem National Bank); a Shay locomotive near Hawthorn; Charles Andrews with grandson Carl; Welsh’s General Store in Mayport; New Bethlehem Fire Company; the former Spaces Tavern in New Bethlehem; the Shannondale Lutheran Church; the Rimer Hill school; and the Putneyville Grist Mill.
The March 2020 sale will include: Andrews (Arcadia) Theatre; the former AAA/BBBB Brewery in New Bethlehem; American Hotel in Mayport; the former New Bethlehem Bank sign on Beautiful Lookout hillside; Keck Hotel; Shannondale Store; New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church; McLain Fire Brick plant at St. Charles; the South Bethlehem School; and the round barn at Deanville.
Kennemuth, who repeated her love of producing the oil pencil drawings, said she is donating her services to the sponsoring historical society to help the organization. The objectives of the four 10-drawings sales, Morgan said, are to sell the drawings to help preserve history of the area; assist the organization in helping it achieve its goal of publishing a “big book” of history for northern Armstrong County and southern Clarion County since the last such comprehensive histories of those areas were last done in the 1880s; and seek to help the society secure a permanent site for a museum and a center for genealogy research for families with roots in the Redbank Valley area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.