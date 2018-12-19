Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, deadlines for the next two editions of The Leader-Vindicator will be earlier.
Although the newspapers will publish on their normal Wednesday dates, deadlines will be advanced one business day for the Dec. 26-27 issue and the Jan. 2-3 issue.
The deadline for social and church page news, as well as letters to the editor, will be noon on Fridays, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.
Advertising deadlines, including Classifieds, will be noon on Fridays, Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 as well.
The L-V office will be closed on Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday, and Jan. 1 for New Years.
