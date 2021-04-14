EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough officials took some time last week to discuss possible uses for their share of the federal tax dollars allotted from the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
Every county, borough, township and school district across the state is in line to receive funding to help cover costs related to the pandemic, as well as to help fill in the gaps from funding lost due to COVID-19.
“Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, East Brady will be receiving $89,574,” council president Barb Mortimer announced, explaining that that the borough is scheduled to receive its first payment of $44,787 in June. The remainder of the money should come a year later. “It must be spent by 2024.”
Pointing out that the funding must be used to offset revenue lost during the pandemic, relative to the fiscal year prior to the emergency, council members agreed that the best use for the money seemed to be putting it back into the community building.
“This was affected more [by COVID] than anything else,” councilman Joe Hillwig said, eluding to the building’s inability to be rented out over the past year for its typical community and private events. “This is an awesome opportunity to upgrade the community center.”
While some borough officials suggested roof or window replacements as possible projects, Mortimer pointed to a generator in the building that appears to be malfunctioning.
During a recent power outage, according to Mortimer, the generator kicked on and seemed to be running, but electricity in the building was not immediately restored.
“An hour-and-a-half later I went out into the hall and saw that the lights were on, but nothing else was,” she explained.
“Every other light in the hall was on and that was it,” borough secretary Susan Buechele added, noting that if the generator was working properly the lights should have come on right away. “That was weird, and it was very loud.”
Although the council agreed to bring PALCO in to troubleshoot the current generator, some council members agreed that purchasing a newer, more powerful generator might be a good use for the federal stimulus money.
“If we have the opportunity to do so, my first thought would be to do the generator,” Hillwig said, noting that the remainder of the money could be used for any other building needs.
Hillwig explained that if the borough had a generator capable of running electric for most of the building, the community center could function as an emergency shelter if the need were to arise.
“There’s plenty of room for people to sleep,” he added. “If something would happen, people could come here and stay for a while.”
Mortimer said that while the fire department has done a “good job” serving as an emergency shelter when needed in the past, it can’t really double as an emergency command center and a shelter.
“This is certainly more space,” she said. “We also have the restrooms and the kitchen.”
No official action was taken on spending the federal funding, and council members said they would continue to brainstorm possible uses for the money.
“It may sound like a lot of money, but $89,000 will go quickly,” Buechele cautioned.
Other Business
• The council approved for the advertisement of two part-time borough positions, strictly for the purpose of mowing and weed eating.
“If it’s raining or whatever, they don’t show up,” Hillwig said in making the motion, noting that one of the new employees could be solely dedicated to maintaining the grass at the community building. “Anytime they’re able to work, weather permitting, they can work.”
• Resident Tony Truelove requested that the borough abandon a paper alley located between Purdum Street and Rock Alley.
Council members said they, as well as their attorney, would further investigate the proposition.
• After resident Steve Boyle raised an issue about a mismarked sewage line, leading to some additional expense, borough officials discussed whether they should use the borough-owned camera to locate lines which would facilitate their portion of the one call process in the future.
“It’s our responsibility to mark the lines properly,” Hillwig said. “That’s what the one call is for.”