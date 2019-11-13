EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough residents should expect a slight increase in property taxes for the upcoming year.
During their meeting on Nov. 6, the five council members in attendance unanimously approved the projected tax rates for 2020, which include an increase in real estate taxes.
“We had a budget meeting on Oct. 29, [and] suggested a 1 mill increase to the real estate tax,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting the tax hike would increase the tax rate from the current 18 mills to 19 mills. This will change the total tax millage from 24 to 25 mills in 2020. “Once we vote on this we can adjust the budget accordingly.”
Mortimer went on to report that the borough’s fire tax is expected to remain at 2 mills, and the street light tax will be held at 4 mills.
Prior to the vote, councilman Tom Hillwig referenced a previous discussion regarding the possibility of lowering the street light tax because of the new street lights that have recently been installed.
Borough secretary Susan Buechele explained that since the council had transferred $9,500 from the general fund to the street light fund for the past two years, a reduction in the street light tax was not feasible for 2020.
“We can pay that back and look at it again next year to see whether it should be rolled back or not,” she said of the street light tax.
The 2020 preliminary budget is expected to be approved for advertising at the council’s Nov. 18 meeting.
New Grant
Opportunity Discussed
Addressing another concern, Mortimer mentioned that the roof above the locker room portion of the community building needs to be inspected. While working in the locker room last week, she said, water was discovered under one of the ceiling tiles.
“If you look at some of the other ones [tiles], you can see it looks like water has laid in them too,” she said, noting plans to call Kroh Roofing to assess the situation.
Councilman Joe Hillwig asked if there were grants available to help with community building needs.
Mortimer and Buechele pointed out that there are grants available through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for up to $50,000 that can be used for improvement and rehabilitation of community property.
“Funds are available on a loan basis at first, and they will award up to 75 percent of the total project cost,” Mortimer said, explaining that grant applications can be submitted at any time. “It’s nice that when you have a need you can apply for it and don’t have to wait for a grant period to be open.”
“Any little bit helps,” Buechele added. “It would be worth giving it a shot.”
Other Business
• Mortimer reported that the borough recently ordered 50 additional East Brady ornaments from Wendell August Forge commemorating the town’s 150th anniversary.
The ornaments are available for purchase for $15 a piece.
“They make a nice Christmas present,” Mortimer said.
• Council members unanimously agreed to accept a bid from HCS in the amount of $4,434 for a new computer at the water plant.
Mortimer explained that the quote included a $2,835 software upgrade for the SCADA system, as well as a $1,599 computer.
Installation and integration of the new machine was not included in the bid price and will be billed later.
• In a unanimous vote, the council declined a request to proclaim Jan. 26 through Feb. 1, 2020 as School Choice Week in East Brady.