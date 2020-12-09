EAST BRADY – As one of four municipalities included in the proposal, East Brady Borough officials said last week that a recent state-funded study regarding the regionalization of the New Bethlehem Police Department “hit a hang up.”
“We had some misinformation,” East Brady Councilman Jason Sheakley told fellow council members at the group’s Dec. 1 meeting. He explained that during a recent police regionalization meeting, he, along with officials from New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Hawthorn, were presented with inaccurate numbers regarding the amount each borough would have to pay to participate in the program.
“The numbers were skewed...[and] that made everyone’s numbers go way high,” he continued, noting that the study is going to have to be reevaluated before a final decision can be made. “They were off substantially — a couple hundred thousand dollars.”
According to Sheakley, it was discussed that participation in the regional police force would result in a significant increase in the number of hours East Brady would have police protection, with possibly seven full-time officers covering two areas within the regionalization municipalities — East Brady/Rimersburg and New Bethlehem/Hawthorn. East Brady currently contracts 30 hours per month from the NBPD.
“It’s [mostly] two-man coverage,” he said of the officers. “I think there would only be a six-hour lapse where we would only have one person patrolling both areas.”
Although taking part in the regionalization could cost East Brady more money than the current arrangement, Sheakley said he was concerned about what could happen if there was not a constant police presence in the borough.
“We don’t want to rely on the state police because they’re a reactive course. They only show up after something has happened,” Sheakley said, adding that because the state police cover all of Clarion County, it could also take them longer to respond to incidents in East Brady. “It’s always faster to be proactive.”
In addition, Sheakley said, the state police charges more money for “what little coverage they have,” which does not include ordinance enforcement.
“We would be at their mercy for however much they would want to charge us,” he said. “That’s what I’m afraid of.”
Council president Barb Mortimer pointed out that even if East Brady would opt out of the regionalization, the borough could still possibly contract services from the regionalized force.
“We have a really good committee working on it,” she said. “People are dedicated, and I appreciate that.”
Speaking to the benefits of a regionalized police force, NBPD Officer Christopher Airgood reminded council members that by joining the regionalization, East Brady would have a representation on the board with just as much say as the other participating boroughs.
“Right now, you don’t really have much of a say [because] New Bethlehem is in control of it,” Airgood said, noting that regionalization is very popular in the eastern part of the state. “You can really streamline stuff down with a regional.”
Sheakley agreed, saying that participating in the regional force could “resolve a lot of conflictual issues.”
“We’ll have four boroughs with mixed councils on that one police board, and we will get a say,” he said, calling the results of the study “impressive.”
In fact, he said the regional police representatives would like to set up a meeting with the full councils from all four boroughs to go over the results and get feedback.
“There are a lot of people on the board who are pro-police and very proactive,” Sheakley said, noting that the board has another meeting scheduled for Dec. 9. “Hopefully, we can get some stuff squared away and maybe actually get the ball rolling on this.”
In other business during last Tuesday’s meeting, the council continued its discussion regarding the possibility of working with Brady Township to pursue a grant to fix stormwater runoff issues along Ferry Street.
Given the amount and nature of the information required, as well as the looming Dec. 8 deadline for the grant application, council members decided to table any action until next year.