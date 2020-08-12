EAST BRADY – Concerned with maintaining their longevity, East Brady Borough officials last week looked at the possibility of limiting the number of large vehicles that utilize some borough streets.
At their Aug. 4 meeting, East Brady Borough Council members discussed the practices and procedures for bonding a borough street.
“You would think you could just put up a sign that says ‘no trucks,’ but it doesn’t work that way,” council president Barb Mortimer explained, noting that Jim Schepis of PennDOT outlined the process for bonding a street during a recent visit to East Brady. “...It’s quite a process.”
According to Mortimer, the borough would have to complete three steps in order to successfully bond a street. The process begins with a traffic study to determine what the weight restriction should be for a particular street. Following the study, the borough would then have to adopt an ordinance enforcing the weight limits associated with the bonding. The final step would include the installation of signage to make drivers aware of the weight restrictions in place.
“If the ordinance is violated, they would call in the state police weight team to evaluate,” Mortimer said, adding that New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky corroborated the steps described by Schepis.
She continued, however, that the bonding process “can get a little expensive” with the traffic study estimated around $2,500, a cost which the borough might have to incur.
“It’s nothing we have to decide here tonight,” Mortimer said of whether or not to proceed with bonding a street. “We were asked about it, and we thought it sounded like a good idea, so I thought I’d investigate it.”
Noting that discussions must continue, the council mentioned Robinson Street, and Kellys Way and Fourth Street as possible roads to bond.
Councilman Tom Hillwig pointed out that the purpose of the bonding is to protect the roads, but not to “penalize” every borough resident who wants to do a construction project.
“If we get too extreme about it, our garbage trucks aren’t going to be able to drive the streets,” he said.
While no formal action was taken, council agreed to further investigate the matter.
In other street-related business at last week’s meeting, the council approved to advertise for bids to pave multiple streets in the borough. Streets to be paved include First Street from Robinson Street to Maple Terrace; Fourth Street from Grant to Robinson streets; and Wallace Street from First and Second streets.
“We need to advertise for bids since we’re going to use Liquid Fuels,” Mortimer said, noting that bids will be opened on Sept. 1.
In addition to advertising in the newspaper, borough secretary Susan Buechele said she would also send the project specs to area paving companies that have done paving work for the borough in the past to be sure they have the opportunity to bid.
Other Business
• The council gave approval for Rimersburg Municipal Authority to construct a cement pad for a generator at its water tank along Ferry Street.
• Mortimer reported that six park benches had been ordered and delivered.
“We had purchasers for all of them,” she said.
• Police Officer Taylor Smith told council members that the NBPD is currently investigating an incident involving a male suspect who was caught allegedly shooting off dynamite near the St. Cloud Hotel.
“We’re still looking into that case,” Smith said. “He’s probably going to be charged.”
• It was also noted that East Brady received $15,000 in Clarion County Liquid Fuels funding for the Verner Street Storm Sewer Project.
“That paid for the project,” she said.