EAST BRADY – After canceling last month’s meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, East Brady Borough Council members once again met in person last week to take care of several business items.
Topics of discussion amongst the six masked council members at the May 5 meeting included a new traffic ordinance, the appointment of a new council member and COVID-19 concerns.
Kicking off the meeting, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky reported on the progress of a potential new traffic ordinance for East Brady, which would address multiple issues in the borough including speed enforcement and parking.
Rather than doing separate ordinances for each, the chief suggested that East Brady might want to consider following New Bethlehem’s lead and combine all traffic issues in one ordinance.
“It’s your call, but rather than draft up one ordinance only to possibly create another one, you could save money by combining it all into one,” he said.
Currently in East Brady, Malnofsky said, his department does not have authority to remove parked vehicles from a roadway.
“You have to build it into ordinance to give us the authority to remove vehicles,” he said.
The chief pointed to an SUV with an expired registration that has been parked along Purdum Street for some time. He, however, can’t remove it because the owner is deceased and the borough’s current ordinance doesn’t give him the authority to remove it.
“Title 75 gives [boroughs] the authority to set guidelines in regard to parking,” he said, adding that East Brady also has issues with people parking vehicles on sidewalks and along Kellys Way during the winter months.
Malnofsky also noted that Rimersburg is working on revamping their ordinances with increased attention on parking.
“I would imagine that Rimersburg and East Brady have some similar issues,” council president Barb Mortimer said. “So if we did the same ordinance it would be easier for you to enforce.”
No formal action was taken.
In other police matters, Councilman Denny King raised concerns about vehicles speeding down Verner Street toward Shady Shores — near the playground.
“It seems like they come to that one stop sign coming up and then try to book it as fast as they can to the other stop sign,” King said.
In the brief discussion that followed, council members talked about the possibility of adding a speed bump to that section of roadway. No final decision was made.
Sheakley Appointed as New Council
Member
Council members unanimously appointed Jason Sheakley to complete the unexpired term of former Councilman Raymond “Kenny” Crawford, who passed away on Feb. 23.
After advertising the position, council president Barb Mortimer said Sheakley, who was not present at last Tuesday’s meeting, was the only one to submit a letter of interest for the vacant seat.
Sheakley, a local business owner, will complete the remainder of Crawford’s term which is set to expire in December 2021.
“Jason is very community-minded, and has a lot of good ideas,” Mortimer said following the meeting. “He will be a good addition to council.”
Council Discusses COVID-19 Impact
As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the council unanimously approved a motion regarding the payment of delinquent water bills.
At the urging of borough solicitor Ty Heller, borough officials decided not to shut off anyone’s water service for the duration of the pandemic.
The motion, instead, allows for delinquent bills to be paid off in installments, providing that the final payment is made before the next bill comes out.
Borough secretary Susan Buechele reported that there were 35 late bills for the first quarter.
Borough officials also decided that until the county moves into the green phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan, there will continue to be no rentals of community building facilities.
“Hopefully in another month or so we’ll be in the green,” Mortimer said.
“We’re just trying to comply with the state guidelines for social distancing and avoiding large groups,” she said following the meeting.
Other Business
• Following a public hearing during the May 5 meeting, council members agreed to vacate Fourth and Fifth avenues.
The request to abandon the paper alleys was made by the developers of Riverview Place to accommodate for future development.
Although the motion passed, Buechele said the abandonment must be approved as an ordinance before it is final.
• Approval was given for the borough to purchase 30 new American flags and poles to be displayed throughout the town.
Mortimer said the local American Legion offered $1,000 toward the project.
• Authority was given for the Parks Committee to select a style of bench to be used anytime a memorial is placed in Riverfront Park.
• At the request of the EBADC, council members designated $100 towards planting materials at Nelson’s Hardware.
• The council also approved a request from Joanne LePere to again host Yoga in the Park this summer. It was noted that social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed.
• Council members also approved the renewal of a 44-month electric energy contract with IGS at a lower rate of 0.0519 cents per kWh.
The borough had previously paid 0.0549 cents per kWh, resulting in a savings of approximately $500 per month.