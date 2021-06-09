EAST BRADY – East Brady officials are keeping their options open when it comes to the possibility of using grant funding for updates at the community center.
During last week’s borough council meeting, council president Barb Mortimer reported that a representative from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that the borough could bundle projects in an upcoming grant application through the national organization.
“[They said] that the generator and flooring for the community center are both covered projects,” Mortimer said. She pointed out, however, that funding for the 2021 grant cycle has already been allocated. “We can apply for spring 2022, which is what we will plan to do.”
Over the last couple of months, council members have discussed the possibility of using East Brady’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding to purchase a new generator that could power the entire community center building. Although it is believed that American Rescue Plan funding must be used to offset revenue lost during the pandemic, borough secretary Susan Buechele said that the borough is still unsure exactly what the federal COVID relief money can be used for.
“We have no guidelines for what we can use funds from the American Rescue Plan on,” Buechele said after the meeting, noting that, in the meantime, the borough plans to submit an application for the USDA grant, which will also include the generator, until more information is provided on the American Rescue Plan funding.
In addition to the generator, Mortimer said at the meeting, the borough is also seeking funds through the USDA to do some renovation work to the community center’s locker room.
“Between now and the end of the year, we’ll try to get some options for flooring and whatever else and present them to council,” Mortimer said, adding that estimates for outside painting are also being sought.
Buechele recommended that East Brady submit its USDA application for next year’s funding sooner rather than later.
“Maybe by fall we can get it together and get it [submitted],” she said.
In other business at the June 1 meeting, Mayor Tracy Sheakley and council members again discussed the borough’s stance on the use of golf carts and UTVs in town.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about quads and golf carts and what the rules are,” Sheakley told the council.
Although East Brady doesn’t have an official ordinance on the books governing the use of golf carts and UTVs on borough-owned roadways, officials pointed out that Pennsylvania law prohibits such vehicles on state highways.
“State highways have always been off limits,” New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said.
Other Business
• Borough engineer Rick Barnett reported that a recent inspection of East Brady’s water storage tanks yielded an overall “good report for both tanks.”
“The tanks were inspected based on American Water Works Association, OSHA and National Fire Protection Standards,” he said, pointing out that two deficiencies labeled as “critical” were in relation to sediment that was discovered inside the tanks. “They recommend that it be removed as soon as possible.”
Barnett said other “non-critical” deficiencies include structural and minor safety recommendations.
“Some of the things would be nice to do, but are not necessarily critical at this time,” he said, suggesting that borough officials reach out to the tank manufacturer for other recommendations regarding the structural issues. “[Others] are things you should think about doing sooner rather than later.”
Barnett said the inspection findings could be discussed in more detail at a later date after council had the chance to read the full report.
• Mortimer reported that a couple of juveniles were recently caught on camera skateboarding on the roof of the community building.
“There was some damage done,” she said, noting that the borough is waiting on an estimate from the roofer for the repairs.
• The council approved a new insurance bid for the borough at a total cost of $33,312 — including a cost of $20,323 for the borough and $12,989 for the workers compensation policy, which is paid out of Fire Tax money.