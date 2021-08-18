EAST BRADY – When the East Brady Area Development Corporation advertised in 2011 for new members, several local residents stepped forward to take an active part in the organization which was originally founded in the 1950s.
The organization’s founding members were “getting on in years” and wanted to pass the torch and to keep the group alive. In 2019, the East Brady Beautification Group dissolved and EBADC took over the responsibility for their projects.
As in the past, EBADC is a group of volunteers committed to community development. The group sponsors fundraisers with the proceeds going back into the community to support projects that enhance the East Brady and Brady’s Bend area.
Past and present fund raisers include a grocery auction; trivia night; a chicken barbecue; the Ride, Eat, Repeat bike event; the Take-a-Seat and Artist’s Choice raffles; Ice Jam sales; and membership drives.
Additional funding has been provided by the Olszak family (mural), Frank Fuhrer (Bridge Parklet), Henry family (Dogwood Park), the Seybert family (Little Free Library) and other private donors, as well as through contributions from the Chicora/East Brady Rotary (signage), East Brady Borough (planting materials and brochure donation), Bradys Bend Township (brochure donation), East Brady First Presbyterian Church (brochure donation) and from grants.
Past and present projects include:
- The Fuhrer Parklet at bridge and its ongoing maintenance.
- Beautification: plantings and flower pots around the area.
- Dogwood Park at the old bridge site.
- “Playground of the Allegheny” Mural.
- Painting by volunteers of a vacant storefront in the business district.
- Art Window Displays.
- Pop Up Holiday Market.
- The “Welcome to East Brady” Brochure.
- Trail Town Kiosk with Maps and Community Bulletin Board.
- Armstrong Trail Signage.
- Attics and Cellars Day.
- Little Free Library.
- Yearly Keep PA Beautiful participation.
- We Believe Open Houses.
- Light-up Night.
- Dumpster Day.
- Work days at the Riverfront Park and on the Armstrong Trail.
- Riverfront Park Pavilion funding.
- Purchase of Riverfront Park Signage.
- Donation toward Bradys Bend Recreational Facility.
- Donation towards Bradys Bend Flood Memorial.
- Replacement of St. Stephen’s Historic Church Sign (fall of 2021).
- Purchase and installation of a Bike Fix-It Station at the trail parking lot (also earmarked for fall of 2021).
Clarion County Probation has provided workers for multiple activities. Volunteers from the community have also donated their time.
Current EBADC board members include Chris Henderson, Gayle Wright, Toni Henry, Kate Hall and Greg Haws. Honorary board members are Dawn Weibel and Marilyn Wilson.
EBADC meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Arnold Beabout Community Center in Suite 14. The public is welcome to attend. EBADC encourages residents to support the organization by becoming members and/or volunteers.
For additional information, email ebadc68@gmail.com.