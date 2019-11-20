EAST BRADY – The East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) held its’s annual meeting on Nov. 13 at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence.
At the meeting, three director positions were renewed or filled. Taking seats for a term of three years are Chris Henderson, Dawn Weibel and Greg Haws.
Treasurer Kate Hall provided a full accounting of the year’s expenses and income.
President Dawn Weibel reported on the accomplishments of the organization over the past year. She noted that EBADC members and local volunteers contributed more than 700 hours from early January through the end of October to make a positive impact in the communities of East Brady and Brady’s Bend.
Listed 2019 accomplishments include:
- Participated in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful removing trash from parks and public places, residential streets and PennDOT highways.
- Held a Grocery Auction fundraiser in March and in October.
- Planted and maintained the parklet at the bridge and planters in public places in East Brady Borough.
- Sponsored Attics and Cellars Day with town-wide yard sales on Memorial Day weekend.
- Held the first annual Chicken BBQ, also on Memorial Day weekend, serving 275 dinners.
- Conducted and funded the annual Dumpster Day, collecting unwanted items from local residents and recycling old electronics.
- Managed the Artist Window in downtown East Brady with displays of local art changing monthly April through November.
- Held the first Ride, Eat, Repeat bicycle event with a progressive lunch at three local churches attracting cyclists from many counties in Western Pennsylvania.
- Facilitated a “Have a Seat” one-of-a-kind hand-decorated chair auction. All chairs were donated by local artists and raffled at $1 a ticket.
- Repeated the Ice-Jam Jam project selling quality jars of jam prior to the holiday season.
- Received a grant from the Clarion County Hotel Tax and donations from Brady’s Bend Township and East Brady Borough to update, reprint and distribute the East Brady Area Trail Town brochure.
- Worked with East Brady Borough to promote the borough’s 150th anniversary.
- Currently planning the annual “We Believe” Light-Up Night program to be held Dec. 7 with an expanded venue.
Donations and contributions for the year include:
- Provided $10,000 to East Brady Borough for the construction of a pavilion at the Riverfront Park. Work was completed in early 2019.
- Awarded $300 to Brady’s Bend Township toward the rework of the Flood Memorial Park. Work was completed late summer 2019.
- Donated $100 to the East Brady Ambulance Service.
- Donated the electronic message board to J&K Auto in exchange for free advertising for the group’s events.
Group members said EBADC continues to partner with Clarion County Probation, East Brady Borough and Brady’s Bend Township. Many events held are fundraisers that pay for services provided to the community and donations made to such groups as the Ambulance Association, East Brady Borough and Brady’s Bend Township.
A strategic planning meeting will be held in January to set goals for 2020, to evaluate the effectiveness of current projects and programs, and to discuss new opportunities and challenges.
At the regular monthly meeting that followed the annual meeting, election of officers took place. Officers for 2020 are as follows: Chris Henderson, president; Gayle Wright, vice president; Toni Henry, secretary; and Kate Hall, treasurer. The focus of the November board meeting was planning for Light-Up Night.
EBADC meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Allegheny Hills Retirement Residence. The public is welcome to attend.