BRADYS BEND – Growing up in the East Brady area, Dan Markel has had many opportunities to share the story of how he has worked and battled to overcome the effects of muscular dystrophy.
Now, Markel will have a chance to share that story with a much larger audience as he was recently chosen by the Muscular Dystrophy Association to be its State Ambassador for 2020.
The 2015 Karns City High School graduate finished his studies and earned a degree in sports management from Edinboro University last August.
Markel, 24, said that last summer, he started speaking for MDA, and took part in a summer camp for kids with muscular dystrophy hosted by MDA in Zelienople. The association then invited him back for another event in Pittsburgh where he took part in a panel discussion that included doctors and MD professionals.
At the group’s urging, Markel applied to be the MDA State Ambassador, and was selected earlier this month.
“I’m really happy about that,” Markel said, noting that he just learned about his selection on Jan. 17.
As State Ambassador, Markel said he will take part in MDA events, fundraisers and other activities across the state. The first event is the Toast to Life Gala at the Circuit Center in Pittsburgh in March.
Other duties, he said, may include writing letters to sponsors on behalf of MDA, and visiting Harrisburg to speak with lawmakers about legislation and issues related to muscular dystrophy.
“I’m not doing it for myself, I’m doing it for the other people who have a disability or muscular dystrophy,” Markel said. He added that just because someone has a disability, doesn’t mean that they can’t follow their dreams.
From early in his life, Markel, the son of Sheila and Bill Markel of Seybertown, has worked to offset the progressive weakening of his muscles brought on by Duschenne syndrome, a type of muscular dystrophy.
He was involved in various school and community events while growing up, including serving as statistician for the high school football and basketball teams. He continued that high level of involvement in college at Edinboro.
“We had a lot of students with disabilities at Edinboro,” he said, noting that the school is very accessible. He said he organized events and adaptive sports for students with disabilities, becoming the director of that program. He also led students on a trip to Washington, D.C., as well as other outings, including a canoe trip.
Also during college, Markel worked for a time for the Pittsburgh Steelers, serving as an usher at the team’s wheelchair platform.
Markel said that today’s technologies give him abilities that past generations did not have.
“I’m able to do all my work hands free,” he said, noting that voice commands and a “mouse” device he wears on his head allow him to use a computer. “It allows me to be productive.”
Currently, Markel is working part-time with Karns City High School as an assistant athletic director. He said he hopes his education and the experience he’s gaining now lead to other opportunities and work.
“Hopefully I can keep working my way up,” he said, noting that he would love to work in guest services for a professional sports team, or to be involved in organizing adaptive sports for people with disabilities.
For now, he said he’s looking forward to the challenges of being the MDA State Ambassador and to encourage people across the state to “chase their dreams no matter what challenges they may have in their life.”