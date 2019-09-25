EAST BRADY – The East Brady United Methodist Church congregation and friends will celebrate 150 years of holding services in East Brady on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church on Kellys Way.
There will be music at 3 p.m., a service at 4 p.m., and dinner at 5 p.m. Those who wish to participate may attend all or some of these events.
Tickets for the dinner are available by calling Dawn Weibel at (724) 526-3264. Suggested donation for the dinner tickets is $10 for adults, and $6 for children ages 12 and under.
As part of this event, special memories will be shared by several of the former pastors who have served the church throughout the years, and the time capsule which has been being stored in the cornerstone will be opened.
By the mid-1860s, as Bradys Bend across the river was thriving because of the iron works there, East Brady was still struggling to become a community. While there were several churches of various denominations across the Allegheny in the Bend, East Brady did not have a single church at that time. Then in 1869, followers of the Methodist Episcopal faith began meeting, most likely in homes at first. Other Protestant denominations were doing the same. In 1871, a community church of these various Protestant denominations was formed and met in a building near the town’s school.
Within a couple of years, the Methodist faction within that group became the first to move their growing congregation into a separate meeting place when they began holding their services in a classroom in the school building. Attendance was usually at least 150 people, so more room was needed. They moved their services to a warehouse in town around 1874. By 1877, the Methodists had completed construction of their own church building at the place in the center of town where they worship today. As that first building aged, a plan was begun to replace it. However, with various, multiple setbacks throughout the years, the new building could not be started until 1950. In 1951, the cornerstone was laid — complete with time capsule — as the completed building was dedicated.
In 1968, the Methodist Episcopal Church and the United Brethren Church merged nationwide creating the United Methodist Church, which is how it is now known.
It is hoped that all of those who wish to be a part of celebrating the 150-year history of the East Brady UMC will plan to attend.