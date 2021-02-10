EAST BRADY – Are borough employees responsible for checking for water leaks inside the homes of East Brady residents? The answer, according to borough officials, is no.
During last Tuesday evening’s borough council meeting, council president Barb Mortimer reported that the borough office had received a “couple calls” from residents asking if borough employees could check for water leaks inside their homes.
“Is that our responsibility?” Mortimer questioned.
Councilman Denny King said no, stating that the borough’s responsibility ends with water lines and other equipment outside of the home.
“It’s not our job to be plumbers,” he said, noting that he believes the borough should only have to check to be sure the water meters are functioning properly. “We don’t check anything inside the house.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig agreed, pointing out that he believes the borough should not be responsible for anything from the outside curb stop in.
“We don’t do any inside repairs other than a meter,” he reinforced.
If a homeowner suspects that there may be a water leak inside their home, King and Hillwig said there is an easy way to detect the issue on their own before calling for professional assistance.
“If they have everything shut off, if none of their sinks or toilets are running, and the meter is still moving, they have a leak somewhere,” Hillwig said.
Borough secretary Susan Buechele said she was told that borough employees had made such house calls in the past.
“From now on, I can say we don’t check for leaks,” she said. “That’s the [homeowners’] responsibility.”
Also at the Feb. 2 meeting, council members discussed the condition of the borough’s current salt storage shed.
“The walls are buckling,” Buechele said.
According to Hillwig, the salt shed was constructed with grouted cement blocks without the use of rebar, pylons or poured cement for support.
“It’s just a free-standing block wall,” he said, explaining that when salt was piled up against the walls, they were pushed out. “We don’t want that to happen again.”
“We spent $25,000 on it, and it lasted three months,” Hillwig continued of the current salt shed, suggesting that the borough’s engineer look into designing a new structure to house the salt supply. “I don’t want something like what we have.”
Bob Roach of Senate Engineering pointed out that most salt sheds are set on a concrete floor, and constructed with stacked concrete blocks on three sides covered with a “canopy structure.”
He explained that his company designed a shed for another borough a couple of years ago in which the cement blocks were laid in a row with some blocks offset in the other direction for extra support.
“So far so good,” Roach said. “It’s been two years, but it seems like that offsetting to help support the walls so they don’t lean was a good solution.”
Citing the hefty $25,000 to $30,000 price tag for a new structure, Roach suggested the borough also look into the possibility of retro-fitting or repairing its current shed.
“I’m sure it would be cheaper, but it’s up to you,” he said. “If the structure seems fine, it’s certainly worth looking at.”
No official action on the matter was taken.
Other Business
• The council approved the purchase of park benches and plaques to be placed in the hall of the community building thanking the First Presbyterian Church East Brady Public Library for their donations to the building.
• Mortimer reported that the borough’s newly-updated website is “up and functional.”
The website can be found at www.eastbradyborough.com/ubweb.
• Council members also approved the purchase of a pull saw, chainsaw and weed eater for borough maintenance use.
• The next borough council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The meeting date was changed from Tuesday, Feb. 16 to accommodate a presentation by the committee overseeing the proposed regionalization of the New Bethlehem Police Department.