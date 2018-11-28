EAST BRADY – East Brady officials said this week that they were surprised and concerned about a letter recently issued by the Petroleum Valley Regional Water Authority (PVRWA) warning customers about elevated levels of lead found in drinking water purchased from East Brady.
“It was a shock to us,” East Brady Borough Council president Barb Mortimer said on Monday after reading a published report about PVRWA’s letter.
The letter, as reported in the Leader Times, states that drinking water tap samples tested positive for elevated levels of lead, which “can lead to serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and younger children.”
“East Brady is responsible for ensuring that all water meets federal and state standards,” the PVRWA letter states, adding that the Petroleum Valley system “was constructed so that it has no lead parts.”
“We expect East Brady Borough to remedy the matter in a expeditious manner,” the letter states.
East Brady sells bulk water to both the Petroleum Valley and Rimersburg municipal authorities.
Reached for comment on Monday, East Brady engineer Rick Barnett of Senate Engineering issued a statement on behalf of the borough, noting that under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead and Copper Rule, all public water systems are required to conduct periodic sampling for lead and copper levels at select points throughout their distribution systems.
“These sampling points are typically taps located in individual homes and businesses,” according to Barnett’s statement. He noted that recent sampling by the PVRWA “identified elevated levels of lead in two of their samples” reported to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). “Of the other eight samples taken, seven samples showed no lead at all and one reported a level of 0.01 parts per million which is below the maximum contaminant level of 0.015 parts per million set by DEP as an acceptable lead limit.”
“The testing conducted by PVRWA shows that the bulk water provided by East Brady to PVRWA is below the maximum contaminant level for lead as evidenced in eight of the 10 sample locations meeting the limits required by the DEP,” Barnett stated. “The elevated lead levels found by PVRWA were most likely caused by lead-containing piping or fixtures in the specific sampling points selected by PVRWA.”
Barnett said that by comparison, sampling conducted since 2010 by the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority showed “only one instance of an elevated lead level in the water they purchased from the East Brady water system.”
“East Brady strives to operate the public water system in compliance with all DEP regulations and requirements while controlling costs and offering affordable consumer rates,” according to Barnett’s statement. He also noted that East Brady’s usage rate of $3.25 per 1,000 gallons of water purchased “is among the lowest in the region.”
“To ensure a future safe supply of drinking water, the borough is actively working with DEP to install chemical feed equipment to better control the quality of water consumed by all of its customers,” Barnett concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.