EAST BRADY – Customers of East Brady Borough Water in East Brady, Petrolia and Rimersburg recently received word that they are to boil water before drinking.
The announcement came from the state Department of Environmental Protection after water samples tested on July 10, 11 and 12 showed a disinfectant residual concentration of less than 1.00 mg/L. The official notice stated that, “the low entry point chlorine issue on Saturday, July 10, which was due to a faulty chlorine injector, has been resolved as of Monday, July 12.”
Additionally, the tests indicated that a computer failed to record continuous data from the online chlorine analyzer for a period of time from Sunday evening, July 11, into the morning of Monday, July 12. This issue was and is being addressed by the installation of an alarm system and a backup digital data logger.
According to East Brady Borough secretary Susan Buechele on Monday, the computer that failed only records the chlorine level and has nothing to do with the dispensing of the chlorine into the system.
“It doesn’t mean that the chlorine levels went low, it just means that [the computer] wasn’t recording them,” she said.
Buechele said further that as soon as the issue was identified, the borough contacted the DEP but did not receive official word immediately.
“When they [the DEP] finally called us back, they said we should have issued a boil water advisory,” Buechele said. “So, we did that immediately.”
Buechele said that East Brady has continually monitored the water and that the levels are “perfectly acceptable.”
“The DEP told us that we had to [issue the advisory], so we did it,” she said.
She added that, while all the subsequent tests have come back good, the advisory will remain in effect until DEP gives the green light.
“As soon as they tell us we’re good to go, we’ll lift it,” she said. “We’re continuing to monitor the water like we always do.”
Under a boil water advisory, according to DEP, consumers should bring water to a roiling boil for one minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. Bottled water can also be used.
A notice sent out by Rimersburg Borough advising residents of the advisory noted that residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted “via the Public Alert system by email, text, phone, local news and the Borough website.”
For more information, contact Buechele at (724) 526-5531 or ebboro@zoominternet.net.