EAST BRADY – Holiday merchandise “popped up” at a new location recently, as the East Brady Area Development Corp. looks to bring seasonal attractions to the area during the time of a pandemic.
“This is a continuation of our art window,” organizer Toni Henry said of the new pop-up store along Kellys Way in East Brady, near the Old Bank Deli.
Although not a store in the traditional sense, Henry said four crafters and two other organizations have items on display in the windows that can be ordered by passersby on the street.
Henry said that with the group’s annual holiday events sidelined due to COVID-19 concerns, the development corporation was looking for something that it could do to bring some holiday cheer into the community while keeping people socially distanced.
“It keeps the windows active another month and gives crafters a place to display their wares,” she said.
Operating through November, the windows showcase four area crafters: Linda King with country holiday crafts, wood items and hand-sewn merchandise; Kim Beham with appliqué T-shirts and sweatshirts for the holidays, as well as bowl cozies; Jim Scott with turned wood bowls, candleholders and more; and Toni Henry with fabric wine bottle bags and towel boas.
Also on display in the windows are items from East Brady Borough, including East Brady ornaments created by Wendell August Forge, and East Brady mugs. And the EBADC is swelling its “Ice Jam Jam” along with the previously used “We Believe” wooden candy cane signs that were part of the community’s craft show.
Henry said the items in the store all have signs to alert buyers of who to contact to make arrangements to purchase the items.
While the EBADC is organizing the event, Henry said it is not really a fundraiser for the group, but a way to “brighten up a vacant space during the holidays and give people a little cheer.”
She also said that the group’s annual Light Up Night event will not be held in the Veterans Park this year; however, the Christmas lights will be placed to help people celebrate the holidays.
“We’ll miss it,” Henry said of the usually well-attended light up festivities. “Hopefully next year we’ll be back on track.”