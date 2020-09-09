EAST BRADY – Road issues including street paving and speeding caught the attention of East Brady Borough Council members at their meeting last Tuesday evening.
Following a month of advertisement, council members received five bids for street paving projects throughout the borough.
The streets to be paved include Fourth Street from Grant to Robinson streets; First Street from Robinson Street to Maple Terrace; and Wallace Street from First and Second avenues.
After opening the bids at the Sept. 1 meeting, the council unanimously agreed to award the work to low-bidder Hager Paving at a cost of $19,839.
Estimates from the other four companies ranged from $21,094 and $47,250.
“I’m pleased with the bids,” borough secretary Susan Buechele told the council.
Councilman Joe Hillwig concurred, noting that the estimates came in “$10,000 cheaper than I thought it was going to be.”
While no timetable for the paving work has been set, Buechele said following the meeting that funding for the project will come from the borough’s Liquid Fuels account.
With one paving project under contract, the council then turned its attention to the deteriorating condition of Spring Street.
According to council president Barb Mortimer, multiple residents have expressed concern regarding the borough street and asked that it be repaired before winter.
“It’s bad,” she said of Spring Street, which is located near East First Street. “People can’t drive on that street.”
Mortimer said that Jace Hile of Hile’s Excavating provided a quote of $6,900 for the work, which also included repairs to Clarion and East First streets.
“It’s something that needs to be done,” Mortimer added. “Sometimes I feel like we don’t spend enough money on that side of town.”
Agreeing that the work was necessary, Councilman Tom Hillwig asked if the Spring Street repairs could be added to Hager’s bid for the other street paving work.
Although the council agreed it made sense to ask Hager for a bid since the company would already have the paving equipment in town, members noted that it would have to be made clear that funding for the Spring Street project would come out of the borough’s general fund rather than Liquid Fuels money.
“We can’t use Liquid Fuels for that,” Councilman Joe Hillwig pointed out.
The council agreed to table any action on the matter until Hager could be contacted.
In other street-related matters during last week’s meeting, Councilman Denny King raised concern about motorists speeding along Ferry Street.
“You wouldn’t believe how fast they go up this hill,” he said.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky explained that in order for his department to enforce speed, PennDOT would have to conduct an engineering study to approve the speed posted.
“We can’t just throw up a speed limit sign and regulate speed that way,” he said, noting that speed limit signs have to be posted so many feet apart. “We can write, but we aren’t going to win any of it if it’s ever challenged.”
The chief further pointed out that two stop sign violations had occurred in the past month at the sign on the corner of Ferry and Robinson streets.
“They’re even clamping down on stop sign installations,” Malnofsky said. “They’re tying your hands to everything.”
Other Business
• The council accepted, with regret, the resignation of Councilman Tom Hillwig, who will be moving out of the borough to be closer to family, effective at the adjournment of the Sept. 1 meeting.
“It’s been a privilege and pleasure to serve as a member of the borough council,” Hillwig wrote in his resignation letter. “I wish only the best for the East Brady community.”
With an empty seat at the table, the borough will advertise for a new council member.
• Mortimer reported that the results of last year’s USGS water test came back with only notes regarding the pH.
“We treat that with caustic anyway,” she said, noting that borough engineer Rick Barnett would further examine the report for any additional information. “We always knew it was good water, so it’s no surprise on our part.”
• It was announced that East Brady Borough will receive $39,717.30 in Liquid Fuels money for 20201. The funding is down $3,478.98 from last year.
• The borough has received permission to dump leaves at the same location as last year.
Residents are reminded not to overfill bags of leaves, and twigs and branches should not be included.
“There will be no scheduled pickups,” Mortimer said. “The guys will get them when they see them.”