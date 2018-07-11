EAST BRADY – With work soon to begin on a storm sewer project along Purdum Street, East Brady Borough officials last week made a last minute change to its scope.
During its regular meeting on July 3, the council approved a change order to the storm sewer replacement project that would include paving Purdum Street at the end of the project.
“We may be able to get more of Purdum Street done [paved] than we actually anticipated,” councilman Joe Hillwig told his fellow council members before making a motion to accept the change order.
According to borough secretary Susan Buechele following the meeting, the change order to the storm sewer project — which will alleviate flooding on Purdum Street between Fourth and Sixth streets — only affects the project’s scope, not its cost.
The motion to accept the change order passed unanimously.
Plans for the storm sewer replacement project have been in the works for nearly a year, as East Brady officials last July petitioned for, and were eventually granted, an extension to use money from the borough’s 2013 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to complete the work along Purdum Street.
“This is a CDBG project,” Buechele said.
Council president Barb Mortimer noted last week that bids for the project were opened on Friday, June 22, and the work was awarded to Terra Works of Clarion on June 26.
Terra Works’ base bid for the storm sewer project was $93,495 with the add alternate of $34,896.83.
As of last Friday, no work had begun along Purdum Street, but Buechele said she anticipated crews to start as soon as possible in order to complete the job by the July 30 deadline.
With storm sewer work expected to start any day, the council raised concern about how potential construction would affect the borough’s annual Riverfest parade slated for Friday, July 20.
“We hope to be in the middle of the Purdum Street project that day,” Mortimer said, explaining that the street, which is part of the annual parade route, may be torn up and filled with equipment.
In order to avoid the construction zone, Mortimer suggested that the council consider changing the already-approved parade route — which normally takes participants down Kellys Way toward the football field, before turning left onto Fourth Street and right onto Purdum Street — to exclude Purdum Street by continuing up Fourth Street and turning right onto Grant Street.
“I talked to [Riverfest organizer] Mike Hall, and he was very understanding,” Mortimer noted. “He said they would just change the parade route.”
Not knowing exactly if and how Purdum Street would be compromised by construction, the council approved the change to the parade route if needed.
“We can determine that for sure after the project gets started,” councilman Denny King said.
Other Business
• Council members gave approval for borough employees to replace a storm sewer at the corner of Clarion and East First streets.
“It’s been bad for quite some time,” councilman Joe Hillwig said of the storm sewer.
• During a recent inspection, Mortimer said that the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) discovered a broken spring toy at the playground, creating a hazard with exposed bolts, that needs repaired.
“It has to be safe and solid,” Hillwig agreed, suggesting that the borough bring in someone who has more experience with playground equipment to assess the situation. “I wouldn’t be one to say whether it was or wasn’t.”
In addition to the broken spring toy, Mortimer said DCNR requested that the rubber mulch around the equipment be raked back in place to make the playground more handicap accessible.
Since the playground was built with DCNR money, inspections are required every five years, Mortimer added.
• Borough officials expressed their appreciation to District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem for his donation to the East Brady welcome sign project.
