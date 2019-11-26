EAST BRADY – Following the approval of the 2020 preliminary budget, East Brady residents should expect a slight increase in property taxes for the upcoming year.
The balanced preliminary spending plan was unanimously approved by the four council members in attendance during their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
“It’s a really good budget,” said council vice president Joe Hillwig of the nearly $1 million preliminary budget, which includes a 1 mill tax increase for borough residents.
According to the budget, property taxes are projected to increase from 24 mills to 25 mills in the new year, with general real estate taxes going from 18 mills to 19 mills. The street light and fire taxes are expected to remain the same rate of 4 mills and 2 mills respectively in 2020.
With each mill expected to bring in $7,200, borough officials said the tax hike was necessary to cover the borough’s ever-growing list of expenses, including electricity, gas and constant street repairs.
“Why does anybody increase taxes? [Because] we need more capital,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting that the borough looked at how much was spent in each budget category last year and adjusted the 2020 budget appropriately. “If we went over budget [last year] then we increased the budget in that area.”
“We basically had to allow for the cost of living,” Hillwig added.
Mortimer also pointed out that it’s tough for the borough to keep up with street improvements without increased revenue.
“Our Liquid Fuels money doesn’t always cover it,” she said of the needed street repairs. “All of our costs go up and we can’t do improvements without enough money.”
In fact, the budget states that East Brady will begin 2020 with $1,500 in its Liquid Fuels budget. The borough is expecting $43,196.28 in revenues and $23,000 in expenses, leaving a balance of $21,696.28 at the end of the year.
Other increases, according to borough officials, included a 5 percent rate increase for police coverage from the New Bethlehem Police Department for the new year.
“The coverage is still the same,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said, explaining that East Brady will still receive 30 hours of police patrol.
The borough’s total budget for 2020 anticipates $968,861.64 in expenses and $1,064,281.28 in revenues.
If all goes according to plan, East Brady should end 2020 with $647,919.64.
The borough’s general budget shows a starting balance of $76,000 and revenues of $293,450. Expenses are listed at $281,588, leaving $87,862 at the end of the year.
The water account budget shows an estimated carryover of $340,000 to start the year, along with $464,825 in revenue to offset the $407,293.80 in projected expenses. An ending balance of $526,884.20 is anticipated.
East Brady’s sewer budget shows a starting balance of $125,000 and revenues of $215,800 in the new year. Expenses are listed at $215,784.16, leaving a balance of $125,015.84 at the end of 2020.
Finally, the borough’s building budget will start the year with $10,000 in the bank and revenues projected to total $47,010. Expenses are listed at $41,195.68, leaving an ending balance of $15,814.32.
Although Mortimer said that employee pay rates are still being “tweaked” for next year, the budget states that health insurance coverage will remain the same as 2019, with a 3.5 percent rate increase.
Minimum water bills are expected to remain the same rate of $40 per quarter, plus $3.25 per thousand gallons of water for all East Brady water customers. The preliminary budget also predicts sewage and improvement fund rates to remain the same at minimum quarterly payments of $81 and $9 respectively.
“We think it’s a good budget,” Mortimer reiterated.
The council will advertise the preliminary spending plan for public view and expects to formally adopt the budget at the Dec. 3 meeting.
Other Business
• Council meeting dates for 2020 were set as the first Tuesday of each month, and the third Tuesday of each month as needed. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at the Arnold H. Beabout Community Center.
The biennial reorganization meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 6 immediately followed by the regular January meeting.
• During the public comment portion of the meeting, council members heard from Dan and Devin Weidenhof, who were seeking a variance to a borough ordinance stipulating that buildings must be set back at least 15 feet from the edge of the road. The men are currently constructing a storage building that is only six feet from the road’s edge.
In delaying the approval of any variance, the council cited a need to consult the borough solicitor on two counts. The first is that the men do not officially own the land the building is being constructed on, and the second is that a precedent could be set for similar requests in the future.
“I would like his [the solicitor’s] opinion on that before we would make a decision,” Hillwig said. “We’ll run it by him and see what he says. I can’t make any promises.”
• The council agreed to transfer borough phone services from Windstream to Armstrong at the following prices: borough office phone, fax, Internet and cable, $167.80 per month; sewer plant phone and Internet, $94.90 per month; water plant phone and Internet, $94.90 per month.
The cost for all three facilities totals $357.60 per month. Council members noted that previous Windstream bills averaged around $490 per month.
• The council accepted two estimates from Hiles Excavating. The first was to replumb the downspouts on the community building at a cost of $1,500. The second was a $3,775 bid, including materials, to install a catch basin and bicycle grate.
A $736.70 estimate was also accepted from Wiles Auto Body for bumper repair on the borough’s 2017 truck.