EAST BRADY – Since opening its brick and mortar location nearly two years ago, Steele’s Brushes and Lushes has been East Brady’s go-to art studio for step-by-step painting and craft classes, which now include ceramic painting.
“I wanted to offer another form of art expression,” studio owner Christine Steele said last week of why she decided to incorporate ceramics into her craft offerings. “There is more to art than just canvas painting, and ceramics are really neat.”
The newest chapter for Steele’s Brushes and Lushes began last spring when Steele relocated her ever-growing business to a new location inside the Arnold Beabout Community Center in East Brady.
“I needed more space,” Steele said. She explained that the move to the former home economics classrooms on the main floor of the community center not only gave her more storage and classroom space, but was also able to accommodate the ceramics kiln she had been looking to purchase and incorporate into her classes.
Although she has always enjoyed the art of ceramics, Steele admitted that her experience with the technique is relatively new — only dating back as far as a pottery class in college.
“I found it relaxing to be able create something with your hands that is functional and can last forever,” she said, noting that her interest and skill in ceramics grew even more after buying the kiln last summer. “It really is something that artists of all skill levels can do.”
According to Steele, Steele’s Brushes and Lushes offers more than 100 different pieces of bisque ceramic inventory — ranging from dishes, mugs and platters to figurines, banks, holiday decor and much more — that artists of all ages can personalize with paint, silk screen sayings, and glaze or stain. Once painted and glazed, the unique art pieces are then fired in the in-house kiln and are ready for pick-up within seven to 10 days. All finished pieces are food safe but should be hand washed.
“There is something for everyone,” Steele said, adding that ceramic prices range from $10 to $35 and include the bisque, firing and studio fees, all materials and instructions. “The pieces make great personalized gifts, or additions to your own home.”
Like her other craft options, Steele offers step-by-step classes and private parties for ceramics, but recently instituted open studio ceramic hours four days a week.
“Anyone is welcome to come in anytime during the open ceramic hours, pick out a piece and paint it,” Steele said. “It’s a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.”
In addition to the open hours, Steele said she is also planning several themed ceramics classes and events, including a Harry Potter event and an adopt-a-penguin promotion spanning the month of February.
“Anyone who paints a penguin during the month of February will receive a personalized adoption certificate for the penguin,” she explained. “They are really cute.”
Looking down the road, Steele said although she can currently accommodate minimal “clay play,” she hopes to take personalized ceramics to the next level by adding individual ceramic molding and pottery wheels to the class offerings.
“It would be so cool for someone to be able to watch a piece evolve from a block of clay to a finished product,” Steele said, noting that local artists could learn about the ceramics process and experiment more with the different techniques of the craft. “It’s so much fun to watch people learn new things and express their creativity in different ways.”
Whatever the future holds, Steele said that her ultimate goal for Steele’s Brushes and Lushes remains the same.
“I’m still all about making my customers love art,” she said, explaining that she encourages a relaxed environment where artists can create whatever they want however they want. “You definitely don’t have to be artistic to make something truly special.”
Winter hours for the open ceramics studio at Steele’s Brushes and Lushes are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on oncoming events, classes or to book a private party, contact Steele at (724) 954-1002 or christine_steele@live.com, or visit Steele’s Brushes & Lushes on Facebook.
