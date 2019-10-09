EAST BRADY – It was business as usual for the East Brady Borough Council last Tuesday evening, as members discussed a variety of topics including changes to the water and sewage payment system, the paving project along Kellys Way and renovations at the community building.
Online Water and
Sewage Payments
East Brady water and sewage customers are now able to pay their bills online using a credit card.
“It’s all set up,”council president Barb Mortimer said of the borough’s new online bill payment capabilities during the Oct. 1 council meeting.
In order to pay a bill online, according to borough secretary Susan Buechele, customers simply visit the borough’s website, www.eastbradyborough.com, and click on the secure payment link in the yellow box at the top of the homepage.
“You click on it and it takes you to a secure payment page where you fill in your account number and address,” Buechele said, noting that there is no option for auto payment as of yet.
She said the borough has already paid the program’s $99 set up cost and the first month’s service fee.
“There’s a 3 percent charge [for customers] to do it based on whatever your bill is,” Buechele continued.
Kellys Way Paving
Responding to several questions regarding the ongoing paving project along Kellys Way, council member Tom Hillwig reported that the paving crew can’t complete the work until J&C Allied Contracting finishes the handicap ramps.
Hillwig said that J&C is supposed to be on site this week to to work on the ramps and should finish by the week of Oct. 23.
“If that’s the case, [I was assured] they will be able to have the main drag surfaced before the end of asphalt season,” he noted. “It’s going to be the way it is for the rest of this month.”
Community Building Renovations
Mortimer reported that Councilman Denny King has recently taken on a new renovation project in the community building.
“He is working on the [four] rooms upstairs,” Mortimer said, explaining that King installed a wall between two of the rooms so that each pair of rooms will have their own furnace. He is also working on giving the rooms a fresh coat of paint.
“They are our least rentable spaces, but we’re trying to improve them,” Mortimer said. “If anyone needs to rent and doesn’t need a handicapped accessible space, we’ll give you a good deal.”
She added that there are also vacant rooms available for rent along the main hallway of the community building.
Anyone interested in renting a space should contact the borough office at (724) 526-5531, or ebboro@zoominternet.net.