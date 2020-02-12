EAST BRADY – Following an act of vandalism to a well-known East Brady landmark, borough officials last week discussed the possibility of adding another security camera to their current system.
At the borough council’s Feb. 4 meeting, council president Barb Mortimer reported that the large mural located along Kellys Way was recently damaged.
“We’re not sure what day it happened, but the mural was vandalized,” Mortimer said. She noted that the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC), which dedicated the mural in June 2017 is working with the New Bethlehem Police Department to find those responsible. “In the meantime, they’re [the EBACD] looking for ways to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
To that end, Mortimer said, EBADC officials recently inquired about adding another security camera to the borough’s current system that would focus on the mural. The camera would be purchased by the EBADC, and the borough would incur no additional expense.
“They spent a lot of time, there is a lot of dedication and a lot of money that’s been donated for that mural,” she said. “They would like to protect it, and I think we should help if we can.”
Multiple council members agreed with Mortimer, expressing that they would have no problem adding another camera to the borough’s system if possible.
Following the brief discussion, council voted to get information on the cost of installation and present it to the EBADC.
While there are currently no leads as to who vandalized the mural, New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said the incident is under investigation. Anyone who has any information should contact the NBPD.
In other business during last Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed a request from Riverview Place asking the borough to abandon two alleys — Fourth and Fifth avenues — to allow for future development.
“They’re talking about adding more homes,” borough secretary Susan Buechele said.
According to Mortimer, the process to abandon the alleys would include notifying adjacent property owners and holding a public hearing to discuss the proposal.
“It’s something we need to think about,” councilman Joe Hillwig said.
Councilman Tom Hillwig concurred, adding that he believes council needs to meet face to face with the developers.
“Before there is any further development down there, they need to be sitting here in front of us again with their plans,” Tom Hillwig said, noting that the borough often gets information or hears of actions after the fact.
He urged the council to take a more “proactive stance” and tell the developers what the borough wants in return.
While no formal action was taken on the matter, council members asked Buechele to invite Riverview Place developers to attend a future meeting to present their plans.
Other Business
• The council agreed to ask borough engineer Rick Barnett to design a building that would hold an additional 500 gallon tank for caustic soda at the water plant.
Borough officials explained that the current 250 gallon tank is too small and additional storage space is needed.
“We’ll have a 750 gallon capacity,” Tom Hillwig said, noting that the two tanks will be hooked together. “That’s the capacity to hold two totes, which is a month’s load of caustic.”
• Approval was given for the borough to move forward with applying for a USDA grant for a new dump truck.
Mortimer reported that East Brady is 75 percent grant eligible up to $50,000. The rest of the cost can be financed at 2.75 percent.
• Council members approved to submit a request to COSTARS for the same amount of salt for next year as this year.
• Approval was given to supply water and sewer taps for a new garage to be constructed by Ryan Markel.