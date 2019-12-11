EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough Council members are thankful for the recent actions of the New Bethlehem Police Department, which may have saved a resident’s life.
During the council’s Dec. 2 meeting, Officer John Smith reported that the local police station responded to a total of 33 calls in East Brady for the month of November.
Detailing one incident, Smith said that officers responded to a 911 hang-up call in the borough after 911 operators tried four times to reach the caller but couldn’t.
“I responded to it,” Smith said, noting that the house was locked except for a side door that allowed for a non-forced entry.
Once inside, officers discovered the resident slumped over in a chair suffering from low blood sugar.
“It was a scary call,” Smith said, explaining that help had arrived just in time. “My adrenaline was rushing.”
Commending their efforts, borough officials agreed that the officers’ response saved the resident’s life.
“That’s the kind of stuff people don’t hear about,” said councilman Denny King.
Council president Barb Mortimer concurred, noting that the police department does more than issue traffic citations.
“You are out there saving lives,” she said. “We appreciate all you do.”
In other business during last Tuesday’s meeting, the four council members in attendance — council members Jenny Switzer, Joe Hillwig and Kenny Crawford were absent — unanimously approved the borough’s final budget for 2020 in the amount of $968,861.64.
The tax final tax ordinance was also approved, and includes a 1 mill increase in property taxes, bringing the borough’s total millage to 25 mills.
In addition, the council approved salary increases for borough employees in the amount of 25 cents per hour. Council members also increased the salary of part-time employee Harold Robinson to the minimum rate of regular full-time employees.
Other Business
• Borough engineer Rick Barnett reported that the borough’s application for a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Small Water and Sewer grant is expected to be submitted this week.
If awarded the grant, East Brady will be responsible for covering 15 percent of the total amount.
According to borough secretary Susan Buechele after the meeting, the grant would be used to fund well electrical control upgrades, new and relocated electrical and controls enclosure for Well No. 2, electrical and controls upgrades at the borough and Rimersburg pump stations and recoating of the borough’s water storage tank.
• Council members approved the purchase of a meter and electronic equipment to help track the amount of treated water that is being discharged from the pressure reducing valve at the Bridge Street Vault. The cost of the meter is $700, and the cost of the electronic equipment is $500.
• Mortimer reported that Hey Electric is looking into new LED lights for Robinson Street at the entrances of the community center.
• Kroh Roofing patched a leak in the roof of the community center over the locker room at a cost of $300.