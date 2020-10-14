EAST BRADY – Following a resignation last month, East Brady Borough Council appointed a new council member last week, but announced a new vacancy in the mayoral position.
At its meeting on Oct. 6, the council welcomed Justin Wagner as its seventh member, filling the seat that was vacated last month when councilman Tom Hillwig resigned his post with plans to move out of the borough.
“I’d like to have the opportunity to be on council with you,” Wagner told council members before the five present council members unanimously appointed him to fill the seat.
No other applications for the position were received.
According to council president Barb Mortimer, Wagner will finish out Hillwig’s term, which will end at the end of next year.
“He will fill the vacancy until the next election,” she said.
While a new council member would typically be sworn in by the mayor immediately after appointment, Mortimer pointed out that the practice was not possible last week due to the recent resignation of East Brady Mayor John Klein.
“That’s usually the job of our mayor,” Mortimer said.
Klein, who tendered his resignation from office effective Sept. 15, served as mayor for 10 years, assuming the role in January 2010.
With Klein’s seat empty, the borough will advertise for a new mayor.
“Being mayor is going to be a big job,” Mortimer said. “We need a really responsible person.”
Trick-Or-Treat Set
in the Borough
In a year where many events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council also took action last week ensuring that one annual tradition will go on as usual.
Trick-or-Treat in the borough was set from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
“It’s a whole different ball of wax this year,” Mortimer said. “But we didn’t want to take Halloween away from the kids.”
East Brady residents who wish to participate in Trick-or-Treat should turn on their porch lights during the designated time.
“If you don’t want to participate, don’t turn your light on,” Mortimer said.
Although Trick-or-Treat will take place this year, Mortimer pointed out that the annual Fireman’s Halloween Party will not take place this year due to COVID-19. However, the firemen are planning to hand out treat bags at the firehall during Trick-or-Treat.
New Parking
Ordinance Discussed
Citing some issues with parking in front of the bank, the council discussed the need to revise the borough’s parking ordinance.
“We need to do a comprehensive traffic ordinance that would address all the issues we have,” Mortimer said, noting that in addition to parking, a new ordinance could include traffic and stop sign regulations, recreational vehicles on the streets, sidewalk parking and more.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky reported that both New Bethlehem and Rimersburg boroughs have a parking ticket system that results in escalating fines ranging from $5 to $50. Illegal parking in a handicap spot can start at $50.
“If they don’t pay within the designated time frame it becomes a citation,” he said.
Mortimer said that East Brady would want the chief’s input on any ordinance revisions.
“You know what situations you run into most of the time,” Mortimer told the chief, noting that the borough seems to have a number of different ordinances rather than one comprehensive one.
No official action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• Following his review of the results of last year’s USGS water test, borough engineer Rick Barnett reported again that the quality of East Brady’s water was very good, noting that the only issue was an elevated pH.
According to Barnett, the test included a comprehensive chemical analysis of the raw water coming out of the wells.
“Everything met drinking water standards except the pH,” he said. “And pH is something that is very easy to control and adjust.”
“We were very pleased that it was such a good report,” Mortimer added.
• The council authorized Hiles Excavating to repair a sewer line under Maple Terrance at a cost of $7,000.
In a separate motion, members also approved the paving of Spring Street by Hiles Excavating at a cost of $6,900.
• Council members acknowledged a recent donation from the Presbyterian church to help fix a leak in the roof of the community building that damaged the gym floor.
“That went above and beyond,” councilman Jason Sheakley said. “It takes a heart to do that.”