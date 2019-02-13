EAST BRADY – Just weeks after dozens of residents expressed their concerns about perceived police targeting of area bar patrons, East Brady Borough officials again voiced commitment to the continued service of the New Bethlehem Police Department in the borough.
During last Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Tom Hillwig reported on a recent meeting between East Brady’s police committee — comprised of council members Hillwig, Barb Mortimer and Jennifer Switzer — and Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. and members of New Bethlehem’s police committee.
“The whole purpose of the meeting, in my mind, was to reassure the chief and New Bethlehem Police Department that we are committed to their presence here,” Hillwig explained. Despite requests from some East Brady residents earlier this month to find alternative police protection, Hillwig noted that he has no intentions of voting to remove the New Bethlehem Police Department from East Brady.
“I think [they’re] doing a great job,” he said of the local police force. “It was a very nice meeting.”
According to Hillwig, New Bethlehem officials were “very open” with East Brady, even referring to similar concerns raised by a small group of New Bethlehem club members at a recent New Bethlehem council meeting that an apparent increase in police presence in the community has been bad for some businesses in the community.
“In my opinion, the only people whining and complaining are probably the ones who have something to hide,” he said, adding that he also doesn’t believe that police presence is running business out of town. “Hopefully the residents in this town that are up in arms settle down and understand what’s best for the town.”
Councilman Denny King echoed Hillwig’s comments, explaining that he’s heard from several East Brady residents who said they are glad the local police department is holding them accountable for obeying traffic laws.
“I’ve had more people tell me that they stop at stop signs like they’re supposed to now,” King said. “I think they [the officers] are doing a great job.”
Hillwig noted that the borough is planning to have police committee meetings every quarter, and suggested including representatives from all municipalities in the New Bethlehem Police coverage area in the next meeting.
Also during the Feb. 5 meeting, council president Barb Mortimer provided a brief update on the borough’s 150th anniversary, which will be marked in 2019.
“We have a committee now,” Mortimer said, noting that the committee, comprised of borough representatives and community members, has already met a few times to discuss anniversary plans.
“We’ve had some good meetings so far,” committee member Kim Davis added, explaining that one of the committee’s main focuses has been pricing signs to be displayed in town.
“We talked about getting signs not necessarily for 150th anniversary, but just celebrating East Brady,” Davis said, noting that the more generic signs could be used for different occasions for years to come. “We’re a tourist town in the summer. We have people coming in and out, so why not display something like that every year for as long as it lasts?”
In addition to the signs, council also discussed the possibility of ordering commemorative ornaments from Wendell August Forge that would then be sold to the public in honor of the anniversary.
Following the discussion, the council gave approval for up to $1,000 to be spent for signage and/or the purchase of ornaments.
Other Business
• Mortimer said the council needs to look at possible remedies to address some storm water issues along East Third Street.
“There is a lot of storm water on that street,” she said. “The water really flows at times.”
• The bi-annual meeting with Rimersburg and Petrolia was tentatively set for April 2 at 4 p.m.
• Council members approved a Costars contract to purchase 200 tons of salt for winter 2019-2020. This is the same amount that was ordered for the current winter.
• The council agreed to send Sandy Lapsevich a thank you note for cleaning and organizing the book exchange room in the community center.
“She does that periodically, and we really appreciate it,” Mortimer said. “I think it’s good to thank people for what they do as a volunteer.”
