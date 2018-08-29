BRADYS BEND TWP. – A 55-year-old East Brady man was fatally injured last week when the car he was driving was hit by another oncoming vehicle when it crossed the center line along Route 68, just east of Kaylor Frogtown Road in Bradys Bend Township.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Bryan Myers, Jeffrey P. File of East Brady was traveling east on Route 68 at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 when his 2007 Chevrolet Impala was hit head-on by a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Jeremy W. Six, 30, of East Brady.
Six reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a curve on the roadway and crossed into the oncoming lane, striking File’s vehicle.
Following the impact, the Trailblazer spun northwest and came to a stop in the westbound travel lane. The Impala spun southeast and eventually came to a stop off the eastern lane of the roadway.
File was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained blunt force traumas. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Myers.
The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force traumas, Myers said. The manner of death is pending, and toxicological results will not be available for several weeks. The incident is still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Kittanning.
Six was also not wearing a seatbelt and suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by state police, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance, and Sugarcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance.
