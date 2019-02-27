BRADYS BEND TWP. – A 27-year-old East Brady man was killed in a one-vehicle crash just before midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 20 along Seybertown Road in Bradys Bend Township.
While traveling north on Seybertown Road at approximately 11:55 p.m., police said Kevin J. Bowser lost control of his 2008 Jeep Compass on the snow and ice covered roadway. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway and traveled approximately 110 feet and hit a guide rail, before going airborne and striking a tree.
According to reports, Bowser was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and the manner of death was declared accidental.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
Armstrong County State Police, the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department and East Brady Ambulance assisted the coroner’s office at the scene.
According to his obituary, Bowser was born July 14, 1991 and was the son of Barry K. “Bunk” and Melissa Freiters Bowser of Karns City.
He was a 2011 graduate of Karns City High School and was employed at Steris Applied Sterilization Technology in Saxonburg.
Bowser was described as “a proud and dedicated member and former officer and board member of the Bruin Volunteer Fire Department,” joining the organization as a junior member at the age of 12. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, bowling, and being in the company of his family and friends.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Hile Funeral Home in Karns City, with the Rev. Dennis Barger, pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton officiating. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.
