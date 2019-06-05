KITTANNING – A 44-year-old East Brady woman was sentenced following her conviction on vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of a controlled substance charges, as well as a Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle code violation, in connection with a November 2017 crash that killed a local man in Bradys Bend Township.
Heather King was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in the Armstrong County Jail and 12 months of probation. She was also reportedly ordered to pay at least $1,987 in court-related costs and fines.
The charges against King stemmed from a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 22, 2017, that killed Steven M.K. Bellas, 21, of East Brady.
As previously reported, King was traveling southeast on Route 68, near Seybertown Road, in Bradys Bend Township (Armstrong County) when she lost control of her Chevrolet Cobalt on a curve in the roadway. King crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Hyundai Accent, driven by Bellas.
King was allegedly driving under the influence of multiple drugs at the time of the crash.
Both drivers reportedly suffered severe injuries in the crash and were eventually flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.
Bellas later died at the Pittsburgh hospital as a result of his injuries.
As part of her probation, reports state, King was ordered to undergo an alcohol/controlled substance evaluation; refrain from the use, possession and transportation of alcoholic beverages unless lawfully prescribed; undergo urinalysis when requested; complete the Pennsylvania Alcohol Highway Safety School and County Victim Impact Panel; refrain from entering establishments that sell alcoholic beverages; and attend Alcoholics/Narcotics Anonymous.