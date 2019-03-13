EAST BRADY – More than 20 years after it was custom-built to serve its community, a fire engine belonging to the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department is getting a makeover.
EBVFD officials recently detailed plans to refurbish the department’s 1996 Spartan fire engine.
“We decided to refurbish our current truck since we know what we have and can extend its service life,” EBVFD president Lucas McCluskey said. “With less help and the constant rise in our yearly expenses, we thought this would be our best course of action.”
According to McCluskey, approximately 90 percent of the current fire engine will be refurbished as part of the project — which includes updates to the truck’s pump and plumbing, lighting, tool mounting and foam systems and seating, as well as partial paint and body work.
The work will be completed by Fast of the Allegheny Mountains of Somerset at an estimated cost of $97,000.
“We knew we had to do something if we wanted to keep using the current truck,” McCluskey said. He explained that although it’s still in “relatively good shape,” the doors on the fire engine were starting to rust, and the seats and pumps starting to show wear. “We wanted to stay ahead of some of these things so they didn’t get worse.”
Although the department looked into purchasing a fire engine, McCluskey said it could not afford the minimum $300,000 price tag for a new customized truck.
“The truck was built for our rural region,” McCluskey said, adding that the truck was constructed by New Lexington in Somerset in 1996 to easily maneuver East Brady’s small streets and equipped with a better suction hose for drawing water out of the nearby Allegheny River. “We wanted to be able to keep it for at least another 10 years.”
McCluskey said that although the fire department will pay for as much of the refurbishment as possible, it hopes to offset some of the cost with the help of donations from the municipalities in which it serves — which is what brought him and EBVFD treasurer Ethan Hopper to the East Brady Borough Council meeting on March 5.
“We wanted to see if the borough would be interested in putting any money toward the refurbishment of the truck,” McCluskey told East Brady Borough Council members during the public concerns portion of last week’s meeting, explaining that he had already met with Brady, Madison (Clarion County) and Perry townships about possible donations. EBVFD provides emergency response to East Brady Borough, and Brady, Bradys Bend and Perry townships. It also has mutual aid agreements with Rimersburg and Sligo boroughs, as well as Sugarcreek and part of Madison (Clarion County) townships. “We want to talk with everyone in our coverage area that gives us fire tax money.”
He noted that as operating expenses for the fire department continue to increase, donations from the local community would “help immensely” with keeping the current fire engine on the road.
While work on EBVFD’s only fire engine is estimated to take between three and four months to complete, McCluskey reassured borough officials that the department would remain active during that time.
“We will still provide fire protection to the borough,” he said, adding that the fire department will utilize its tanker and rely on more help from its mutual aid companies while the engine is being refurbished. “We will still respond to every call.”
Following a brief discussion regarding possible financing options available to the fire department, East Brady Borough officials said they planned to give the EBVFD $5,000 toward the truck refurbishment at this time.
Although the EBVFD is currently reaching out to municipalities, McCluskey said anyone can help by providing monetary support for the refurbishment project. Donations can be sent: East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 129, East Brady, PA 16028.
“Any amount would help a great deal,” he said.
Other Business
• Also during the public concerns portion of last week’s meeting, council members heard from two borough residents who raised concerns that an upcoming paving project along Second Avenue would bury a ditch that currently directs water from the top of the hill into a culvert.
“They want to fill the entire ditch that has been working really well,” one resident said, noting that the drain from her house could clog if the ditch is filled completely.
Council members and borough engineer Rick Barnett said they would meet with the contractor to sort out the issue.
“The contractor will not cover up a drain like that,” Barnett said. “It [the drain] will still function when they’re done.”
• Council members authorized the advertisement of bids for the Grant Street project as soon as the borough receives approval from the county.
• Council president Barb Mortimer said that the borough recently purchased four sandwich board signs to use at various events throughout the borough’s 150th Anniversary Celebration.
She noted that the signs will also be available to other local organizations to use for various events.
• The council approved a bid from Dennis Myers of Myers Electric to install a caustic soda pump at the water plant.
Barnett explained that Myers’s original bid of $3,587 excluded some minor work that needed to be accounted for and recommended that the council approve the bid at a total cost not to exceed $5,000.
The borough received a second bid from JP Environmental at a cost of $10,900.
• The purchase of a new bucket for the borough’s backhoe was approved in the amount of approximately $1,200.
• Council members receive a letter stating that $45,288.07 was deposited into the borough’s Liquid Fuels account for 2019.
Used mostly for street repair, the deposit brings East Brady’s Liquid Fuels account to a total of approximately $66,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.