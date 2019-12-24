RIMERSBURG – Elves are a secretive bunch, and such is the case of the elusive Eccles Elves who help brighten the Christmas season for nearly 200 students in the Union School District each year.
The elves gather each year in a closed off portion of one of the district’s schools. Covered up windows. Locked doors. You can faintly hear Christmas music, but darned if you can figure out where it’s coming from.
If you’re lucky enough to be invited inside, you’re sworn to secrecy; you must promise not to use real names, and photos are limited to only a couple of helpers.
Started years ago in the district by now-retired employees, the program began by receiving donations from area churches to help provide students in the district with Christmas gifts, mainly clothing.
The Ralph and Ella Eccles Foundation then came on board, and organizers say, they apply to the group each year to help fund the massive endeavor.
“We have to plan a whole year in advance,” the lead elf said as elves and teacher helpers on their prep periods sorted a warehouse full of clothing items.
Another major player in the annual program is the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, whose Angel Tree program provides gifts for about 100 students each year.
“They are so generous and provide our students with needed things,” one elf noted.
“We call ourselves the Eccles Elves because we don’t want our names attached to it,” the lead elf said, noting that they want to maintain the magic and mystery for the students. “We just want to be Santa.”
In fact, the elf said that when the gifts are distributed to local families, parents are encouraged to just say that the gifts are from them.
“That’s our whole goal — for the kids to have something Christmas morning,” the elf said.
For those who are involved in the major undertaking each year, it’s a matter of paying it forward.
“We just enjoy doing this,” one elf explained. The elf recalled a time growing up, with a family that had little, and finding one Christmas morning gifts on their porch, including a game that the kids played all day. “We just want to give back.”
The elves said that many families in the district have hard-working moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, that just need a little help to make Christmas morning extra special for the kids.
While many of the items are bought throughout the year, three elves, with names and shopping lists in hand, spend a long 12 to 14 hour day shopping at several clothing stores at the Grove City outlet mall.
The elves said that since they know all the students, they try to match up the items they buy for the personal styles of each kid as best they can.
“We have it pretty much down to a science,” an elf said.
Not only do the elves want to make Christmas special for dozens of kids today, but they are hoping that the kind and anonymous gesture sticks with each student, so that someday when they are able, they can pay it forward as well to a new generation.