Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.