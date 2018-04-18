RIMERSBURG – Fifty years ago, Rimersburg businessman Ralph M. Eccles saw the creation of a library as his way of presenting a gift to the communities that supported his many businesses over the years.
Now, five decades later, the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg continues to be an ever-growing and evolving gift to the area, according to library director Rachel Campbell.
“There have been a lot of changes over 50 years,” Campbell said, explaining that each generation has built on Eccles’ original idea for the library in the heart of town.
When it opened in 1968, the library had one employee who worked 13 hours per week, 90 days a year. Today, the library has four employees, is open 45 hours per week, 290 days a year.
The 1968 library offered 1,800 books, including 200 books for children, as well as 38 periodicals. Today, the library offers nearly 22,000 books, including 6,200 books for children, and access to nearly 100 periodicals, either in print or online.
Today’s library also has many other offerings and amenities that the library’s founders couldn’t even dream of 50 years ago — computers with free Internet and Wifi, online databases and resources, nearly 2,000 DVDs, scanners, microfilm, copiers, genealogy materials, a music collection and more.
“The building has also changed over the years,” Campbell said, pointing mainly to the major expansion in 2003 to celebrate the library’s 35th anniversary.
“This addition has held up well,” she said, noting that people from outside the area regularly come into the library and compliment the staff on the facility.
While the book collection was the one and only feature of the original library, Campbell said the Rimersburg library, like all libraries across the nation, has had to adjust in recent years.
“It’s more of a community center now,” she said. “We still have that core — the collection and books — and that will never do away. But now you’ll see the space transform.”
When she started at Eccles-Lesher in October 2007, Campbell said the recently expanded library was in great physical shape, but the changes being brought about by the Internet prompted the beginning of the shift away from books to more programs, community activities and computer resources.
While students and others once used the library’s books to research papers and gather information, Campbell said research now happens online, and that fiction books are the big thing.
“We’re used heavily for our fiction resources,” she said, noting that physical fiction books have been joined in recent years by thousands of offerings in electronic books, audio books and audio downloaded books. DVD movies are also a booming segment of the library’s collection. “It’s a building full of stories — and how we share stories is really important.”
Campbell said that while many people still use the library’s computers, she has also seen a shift whereby more and more people are now bringing in their own electronic devices — laptops, cell phones and tablets — to use the library’s Wifi and to enjoy the comfortable space the library offers.
“They will spend hours here,” she said, noting that some people come in to watch movies, read newspapers and magazines, enjoy a cup of Keurig coffee and visit with friends. Parents bring in their children to play games and other activities.
The library’s genealogy room is also a well used place, Campbell said. Not only will people come in to the library to search through the files and microfilm, but the library gets many requests for information from people out of the area.
“We see quite a bit of activity there,” she said.
To celebrate the library’s golden anniversary, a special program is planned for this Saturday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the library. Campbell said the event will feature several speakers, including former library director Julie Schill, longtime library board member Tom Curry, Clarion County Library System administrator Dan Parker, Friends of the Library president Audrey Flick and Union High School student and soon-to-be library science student Emily Jewell.
She said that while the event will look back on the library’s five decades in the community, she wanted to focus it more on the efforts of the many volunteers who contribute to the library’s success.
“The main focus of this night is the Friends of the Library,” Campbell said of recognizing those volunteers. “It’s so long overdue.”
Another 50 Years...
And Beyond
Looking ahead, Campbell said the library doesn’t plan to stagnate in the years to come.
With the last major upgrades taking place 15 years ago, she said efforts are being made to find funding to give the library a facelift with new carpeting, painting and other smaller amenities. She said she is also trying to find funds to upgrade the library’s lighting to cost-saving LED fixtures, and she would eventually like to renovate the original restrooms located at the back of the building.
Campbell said that with the addition of staff member Ginger Rodgers last year, the library has been able to grow its programming, especially for children.
“The Critter Club is booming,” Campbell said of the weekly activity for youngsters. “It’s really taking off. We want to keep growing that and expand our programming, not just for kids.”
She noted that the Friends of the Library has been instrumental in bringing all sort of programs to the library, everything from painting classes to author visits.
Campbell said she also wants to find programs for the “tweens and teens” age group, as well as to bring more community members into the library on a regular basis.
Access to online materials, either at the library or from home or wherever, is also growing, Campbell said. She explained that new books, audiobooks and other resources are being added all the time — all of which can be accessed through the library’s website or the new “Libby” public library app with their local library card.
“We’re still moving forward,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.