NEW BETHLEHEM – Edgewood Heights, located at the top of Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem, is looking to better take advantage of its hilltop location by providing residents with a new garden and patio area to enjoy the view.
“It offers a perfect view of the fireworks and the scenery,” Edgewood Heights administrator Ashley Buzard said last week. “It’s a nice spot but it is unused right now.”
Buzard, along with Danielle Gabler, director of development for WRC Senior Services, said that the project, for which they are attempting to raise $10,000, is about resident safety and enjoyment.
Normally, Buzard said residents of the personal care home like to sit outside at the entrance of the facility, near the parking lot, and oftentimes they will walk around in the parking lot, creating a safety concern.
“They like to roast marshmallows out there in the summer,” Buzard added.
Gabler said it was important that the residents have a better, safer outside space.
“We do hold picnics for the residents, but they’re inside in the dining room,” Buzard said.
The plan is to develop the area on the lower side of the facility, just outside of the dining room, so that residents have a safe place to go outside. A fence will be placed along the hillside, providing enough room for a patio area with seating and a walkway to replace an older brick walk that is a tripping hazard.
The location overlooks New Bethlehem, Red Bank Creek and the surrounding area, providing the best view of the community’s Independence Day and Peanut Butter Festival fireworks.
Buzard said that as part of the project, some shrubbery will need to be removed outside the dining room to make even more space for seating.
Gabler said that while Edgewood saw its population decline several years ago, it is now at full capacity with a growing waiting list. She credited Buzard and the staff with working together to make Edgewood one of the premier facilities in the region.
“This building has become such a success,” she said, noting that a number of improvements have also been made, including new wood flooring in the dining area. “The people of New Bethlehem got behind it and believe in it greatly.”
Edgewood and WRC, which is a non-profit charitable organization, are looking for donations to make the garden project a reality. Donations by cash, check or credit card are being accepted, and gifts can mailed to: WRC Senior Services, 985 Route 28, Brookville, PA 15825.
For more information, contact Gabler at dgabler@wrc.org.
