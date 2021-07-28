NEW BETHLEHEM – Edgewood Heights held a special Christmas in July celebration last Wednesday. The personal care home’s residents and their families enjoyed an outdoor picnic prepared and served by the staff.
Zack Hetrick, facility administrator, said, “We wanted to do something like this because the home was locked down last December due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time.”
The event was held on the grassy area outside the facility’s first floor facing Keck Avenue. Traditional outdoor Santa figures stood guard at the fenced enclosure.
Inside the fenced area, attendees sat at widely spaced holiday-theme tables as the residents each opened a gift while enjoying a picnic lunch.
Hetrick said that more such outdoor activities are in the works, including an upcoming steak dinner.