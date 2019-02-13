MAYPORT – Wendy Edmonds, a northern Armstrong County Republican who resides in the Mayport area, has announced her intent to run for the office of the Armstrong County Treasurer in the 2019 May Primary Election.
Edmonds 51, is a wife and mother of two grown children, as well as an elected tax collector, municipal secretary/treasurer, and full-time instructional paraprofessional who is looking to focus her skills on the county’s finances “by bringing a fresh perspective to the office.”
Edmonds said that the duties she performs on a daily basis enable her to “harness an orderly mindset, an eye for detail and well managed interpersonal skills that will benefit the office and it’s communication with staff, other county office personnel, elected officials, elected tax collectors and the general public.”
The candidate earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She has served 21 years as an elected tax collector and 16 years as municipal secretary/treasurer for Redbank Township (Armstrong County).
Edmonds also cited her nine years of banking experience with First United National Bank; and 10 years of instructional paraprofessional experience working with students in the Redbank Valley School District.
In her free time, she directs a mid-week children’s ministry at the First Church of God for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, teaches Sunday School for children four years to second grade and has been active in organizing and directing Vacation Bible School for many years.
“I believe that through each one of these endeavors, I have gained valuable hands on working knowledge of municipal finance, record keeping, office management, tax collecting policies and procedures, communication skills, and public relations; all of which are a very vital part of running the Treasurer’s Office,” Edmonds said.
If elected, she plans to continue “advancing the office of treasurer in a fiscally responsible manner, while meeting the needs of the public with friendly, courteous communication through the sale of all current licenses and permits.” She also intends to implement an open line of communication, as well as an opportunity for informational sessions with the elected tax collectors to aid their responsibilities in the collection of tax dollars utilized to run the county government.
