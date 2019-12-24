SLIGO – For close to 40 years, Maxine Hartle has been collecting various buildings to add to what has become an impressive Christmas village display that takes up the entire living room at her Sligo home.
“My mother bought me the first piece,” Hartle said, pointing to a church situated near the top of the village display.
“Everybody just kept getting me pieces,” she said.
The village is now comprised of more than 50 lighted buildings, along with numerous vehicles, miniature people and much more.
The display features five streets of buildings, each one set up on saw horses so that each street is slightly more elevated than the next.
The display has even spilled over onto another table, which features a miniature farm area.
“I didn’t have any more room, and then they added that piece,” she said of the farm.
While she and her husband Harold used to set up the display themselves each year, Hartle said she now relies on the help of a friend who does much of the work.
Harlte will celebrate her 90th birthday on Christmas Day this year. Being a holiday-timed baby is something that runs in the family, she said, as one great-grandson was born the day before Christmas, and another was born two days after.
The village is made up of much more than just your typical run of houses. It features a Walmart, Cracker Barrel and McDonald’s restaurants, a casino with flashing lights, a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership, lighthouses, a school, bridal shop, a dance studio, a Woolworth’s store and even a Ford Garage that Hartle describes as probably her favorite piece since it features a lighted showroom with a spinning car on display.
“I just like them all,” she said.
While some have suggested to her that she leave the display up all year long, Harlte said “it just wouldn’t be the same” if it were on display all year.
She said her favorite way of viewing the village is to turn out the room lights, and to see all the small buildings light up the mini streets.
“I enjoy it,” she said of her Christmastime display.